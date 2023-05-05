Video of eggs being destroyed is unrelated to US shortage | Fact check

The claim: Video shows eggs being destroyed in the US

A May 2 Instagram video shows a TikTok video of countless cartons of eggs being pushed into a dirt pit by a bulldozer.

"This is where you're (sic) egg shortage went," reads on-screen text. The post's caption includes the hashtags "#eggshortage" and "#fda."

The post garnered more than 2,000 likes in three days, while the original TikTok video garnered more than 200,000 likes in four days. Similar versions of the claim have been shared on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

Our rating: False

The video was filmed by an Argentinian poultry company that was ordered to destroy its eggs by the country's food health service after an avian flu outbreak. It is unrelated to the recent U.S. egg shortage.

Video was filmed in Argentina

The U.S. has been dealing with an egg shortage and skyrocketing egg prices for over a year, with prices peaking in January, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

However, the video is unrelated to the egg shortage in the U.S.

A longer version of the video in the post was shared in an April 15 Instagram post from the Argentinian poultry company Avícola Santa Ana.

"Despite the NEGATIVE result of the tests on 4/13, we were forced to destroy 360,000 eggs fit for consumption today," reads an English translation of the post's caption. "This sad image will be repeated day by day until the block imposed by SENASA ends."

Fact check: No link between RNA and chickens laying fewer eggs, experts say

Argentina's National Agro-Food Health and Quality Service, Senasa, announced on April 14 that 78 positive cases of avian flu had been detected in birds across the country. In its announcement, it said the birds at Avícola Santa Ana had tested negative but the company would still be required to stop egg production for several more days and proceed with a third round of testing because it was located close to a confirmed outbreak site.

Story continues

In an April 20 Instagram post, the poultry company said its latest samples tested negative for the flu but its birds would continue to be tested every 15 days.

The egg shortage in the U.S. was partially caused by an outbreak of avian flu that killed more than 43 million egg-laying hens between February and December of 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The New York Times reported increasing costs of fuel, feed and packaging also contributed to the shortage and higher prices.

USA TODAY reached out to the Instagram user who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response. The TikTok user couldn't be reached.

The claim has also been debunked by Lead Stories.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Video of egg destruction unrelated to US shortage | Fact check