VIDEO: Elder Abuse Awareness day

Jun. 16—Many elders in our WV communities experience physical or sexual abuse or neglect at the hands of those who are caregivers. Some experience financial exploitation by scammers online or over the phone. As many as 5 million Americans are victims of elder abuse every year. And many, if not most, of these cases go unreported. For every case reported, 19 go unreported. Approximately 17% of the population of WV is over the age of 55. That leaves many folks vulnerable to abuse.

Wednesday, June 15 is Elder Abuse Awareness Day. The Greenbrier County Elder Abuse Awareness Committee invited the community to participate by becoming aware of this important issue. During the month, look for posters, ribbons, special purple wreaths and town proclamations. There was an Elder Abuse Awareness Walk, sponsored by the Family Refuge Center on Wednesday morning, starting at the North House in Lewisburg, to the Post office and back to the North House.

The Greenbrier County Elder Abuse Awareness Committee meets monthly and works to assist victims of elder abuse by promoting awareness, access to services and prosecution of offenders. Special wreaths were hung at the County Courthouse in Lewisburg and in City Halls throughout the county, as well as proclamations declaring June 15 as Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

If you or an elder you know might be a victim of abuse, neglect or financial exploitation a report can be made to Adult Protective Services at 304-647-7476 or the Family Refuge Center at 304-645-6334 to the Greenbrier Co. Prosecutor's Office at 304-647-6616 or any law enforcement agency. For more information about the Elder Abuse Awareness Committee call 304-645-7842