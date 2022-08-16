Video of elephant giving birth in Kenya reserve goes viral

On Monday, a video of an elephant giving birth in snowy conditions went viral, garnering over 8.5 million views in a day.

The one-minute clip posted on Twitter was reportedly taken at the Masai Mara Reserve in Kenya and shows an elephant rocking back and forth as it pushes out the baby.

The video begins with the baby’s bottom already visible, poking out from the mother’s body.

As the female elephant swings back and forth, raising her trunk in what appears to be an effort to push harder, the baby comes tumbling out, surrounded in its afterbirth.

Elephants give birth while standing up, and the birth itself lasts just minutes, as is apparent from the video.

Mothers typically consume the afterbirth to avoid being detected by predators.

Expectant mothers carry the fetus for 22 months, the longest gestation period of any mammal.

The family unit supports the baby from birth, offering affection, guidance and assistance throughout its development.

The video concludes with a stampede of elephants coming to the mother and baby and surrounding them. The family unit is known to form a circle around the female as she gives birth to protect her during labor.

Featured Image via Gabriele Corno