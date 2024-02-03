VIDEO: Ellsworth AFB B-1Bs launch from Dyess AFB in retaliatory strike in Middle East

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – B-1B Lancers from the Ellsworth Air Force Base 28th Bomb Wing launched from Dyess Air Force Base in support of U.S. Central Command priorities following the drone strike that killed three American soldiers in Jordan on January 28.

In January, Dyess AFB welcomed 250-plus pilots, mechanics, and other necessary personnel from Ellsworth Air Force Base (AFB) in South Dakota while a B-1 crash investigation is conducted there.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) shared that at 3:00 p.m. (CT) on February 2, forces conducted airstrikes in Iraq and Syria on Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Quds Force and affiliated militia groups.

U.S. military struck more than 85 targets with numerous aircraft, including long-range bombers flying from the United States. Some of the facilities struck were the command and control operations centers, intelligence centers, rockets, missiles, unmanned ariel vehicle storages, logistics, and munition supply chain facilities of militia groups and their IRGC sponsors who facilitated attacks against the United States and Coalition forces.

President Joe Biden visited Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, for the dignified transfer of U.S. service members killed in a drone attack.

“This past Sunday, three American soldiers were killed in Jordan by a drone launched by militant groups backed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC). Earlier today, I attended the dignified return of these brave Americans at Dover Air Force Base, and I have spoken with each of their families. This afternoon, at my direction, U.S. military forces struck targets at facilities in Iraq and Syria that the IRGC and affiliated militia use to attack U.S. forces. Our response began today. It will continue at times and places of our choosing. The United States does not seek conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else in the world. But let all those who might seek to do us harm know this: If you harm an American, we will respond,” Biden said in a statement on the U.S. Military Operation in the Middle East.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III shared that while they do not seek conflict, any attack on American forces will not be tolerated.

“Following the attack on U.S. and Coalition Forces in northeastern Jordan this past Sunday that killed three U.S. service members, at President Biden’s direction, U.S. military forces today conducted strikes on seven facilities, which included more than 85 targets in Iraq and Syria, that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and affiliated militias use to attack U.S. forces. This is the start of our response. The President has directed additional actions to hold the IRGC and affiliated militias accountable for their attacks on U.S. and Coalition Forces. These will unfold at times and places of our choosing. We do not seek conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else, but the President and I will not tolerate attacks on American forces. We will take all necessary actions to defend the United States, our forces, and our interests.”

AFCENT Commander Gen Alex Grynkewich said, “I’m extremely proud of the discipline and professionalism with which our Airmen executed tonight’s mission. These defensive strikes highlight America’s commitment to defending our troops anytime, anywhere.”

