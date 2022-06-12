Video emerges of Kyiv firearms incident involving General Staff officer

·1 min read
The video clip was shared with the publication by local residents. The incident occurred on the evening of June 10. According to witnesses, there were children playing in the courtyard at the time of the incident.

The video shows a man drawing a weapon while talking to the other three men, pointing it at his interlocutors, and then firing in another direction. According to posts on social media, an officer of the Ukrainian General Staff threatened security guards and visitors to a residential complex after he was involved in a car accident.

Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov said that the officer may face not only disciplinary action but also criminal prosecution.

Reznikov said he had ordered an official investigation into the incident, headed by Lieutenant General Yevhen Moisyuk, the deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The officer involved in the incident has been suspended for the duration of the investigation.

