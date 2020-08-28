Video emerges of Kyle Rittenhouse before the deadly shooting in Kenosha saying he was carrying a gun because 'I gotta protect myself, obviously'

Kyle Rittenhouse. Fox News

Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old from Antioch, Illinois, is facing a first-degree homicide charge for shooting three people — two fatally — in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday.

Gunfire rang out during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, who is now paralyzed.

Before the alleged crime occurred, Rittenhouse spoke to Richie McGinniss, of the Daily Caller, and told him he was on scene to "protect this business" and "help people," according to a video that was shared widely on social media.

Rittenhouse added that he was armed with an AR-15-style rifle because "I gotta protect myself, obviously," but also showed McGinniss his "med kit."

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old accused of gunning down two anti-police violence protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, reportedly said before Tuesday's crime that he was on the scene to "help people."

"People are getting injured and our job is to protect this business and part of my job is to also help people," he said in a video that was filmed by Richie McGinniss, the Daily Caller's chief video director. It was shared on Twitter and has been viewed over 1.4 million times as of Friday morning.

"If there's somebody hurt, I'm running into harm's way," Rittenhouse added, standing in front of a boarded up business that McGinniss said was torched the previous night.

Rittenhouse told McGinniss that he was armed — a Smith & Wesson AR-15 style .223 rifle is strapped across his chest — because "I gotta protect myself, obviously." But he also showed McGinniss his "med kit."

People in Kenosha were protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake on Sunday. The 29-year-old Black man was shot in the back seven times and is paralyzed, his family and lawyers said. Demonstrations turned violent with arson, looting, and crowds clashing with police and self-designated "protectors" of local businesses.

Story continues

Video from Tuesday night shows Rittenhouse running while saying into a phone that he had "just killed somebody," according to The New York Times. That person was Joseph Rosenbaum.

Rittenhouse was then chased by a crowd who tried to grab his gun, but he tripped, fell, got up, and then fired more bullets. One hit Anthony Huber in the chest, killing him, while another person, identified as Gaige Grosskreutz, was shot in the arm but survived.

A criminal complaint filed Thursday accused Rittenhouse of demonstrating an "utter disregard for human life," which prompted him to "recklessly cause the death" of Rosenbaum. The complaint also said he had an "intent to kill" Huber, and then "attempted to cause the death" of Grosskreutz, the document said.

Rittenhouse is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. A conviction for the first charge could put him behind bars for life, the complaint said.

The teenager also faces a misdemeanor charge of possessing a deadly weapon while under the age of 18. He's being held in the Lake County Judicial System in Illinois and awaits extradition to Wisconsin, the Village of Antioch Police Department said on Facebook.

Read the original article on Insider