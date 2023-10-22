Video emerges, possibly from Luhansk airport, showing aftermath of successful ATACMS strike

Ukraine’s ATACMS strike shatters Luhansk airfield — video of the aftermath emerges

A video allegedly of an airfield located in the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine’s Luhansk Oblast has started to circulate on social media, showing the results of a missile strike with ATACMS missiles by Ukrainian military forces.

The video was shared via the Telegram channel NEXTA on Oct. 21.

In the footage, multiple helicopters, a mound of debris, and numerous craters are visible, believed to be caused by cluster bombets.

Earlier, an investigation by Radio Liberty’s Schemes project showed satellite imagery of the Luhansk international airport and an airfield in Berdyansk following successful strikes conducted by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Read also:

Ukrainian forces launched an attack during the night on helicopters and equipment at airports under Russian occupiers’ control near two temporarily occupied cities, Ukrainian military’s General Staff reported on Oct. 17.

Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces announced later that they had successfully destroyed various targets, including nine helicopters and specialized equipment, as well as ammunition depots. These actions marked the first-ever use of U.S. ATACMS missiles with cluster bomb warheads by Ukraine, a fact later confirmed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine