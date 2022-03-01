(VIDEO ENHANCED) Data package draws attention to Adamera Minerals.

Vancouver, British Columbia --News Direct-- Adamera Minerals Corp.

Vancouver, BC – March 1 2022 - TheNewswire - Adamera Minerals Corp. (TSXV:ADZ) (DDNFF) purchased data relating to its Buckhorn 2.0 gold project in Washington State from Kinross Gold Corp. in September, 2021. The data received is expected to cut exploration costs by $12 million and advance the project by 5 or 6 years.

“The information we received was not for 30 drill holes, it was for 281” says Mark Kolebaba, President of Adamera Minerals Corp. “The time and cost advantage of this acquisition is substantial, ensuring our focus can be on permitting and drilling for a discovery.”

To view an extended overview of the acquired data and specifics, please copy and paste the URL below into a new browser.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lj0vIpE6NU0&t=3s

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Statements in this press release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company’s future plans and objectives or expected results, may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties inherent in resource exploration and development. As a result, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

