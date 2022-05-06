Video equipment taken from Springfield Hells Angels clubhouse after shooting, warrant says

A clubhouse belonging to the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club at 811 South West Avenue was raided by police on Monday.

Springfield police seized video recording equipment from a Springfield Hells Angels clubhouse Monday afternoon, court documents reveal.

According to search warrant documents, police searched the clubhouse located in the 800 block of South West Avenue looking for evidence related to a shooting that took place at the location on April 27 at about 7:45 p.m.

The warrant says police developed information that on April 27, two men in a white Chevrolet Camaro came to the clubhouse and opened fire on Hells Angels members who were standing outside. One man was shot in the groin area.

More: Police search Hells Angels hangout in Springfield for information in drive-by shooting

Court documents say that when Springfield Police Department officers arrived at the scene of the shooting, they collected shell casings from a .45-caliber gun and were initially told by members that no one had been shot. However, later it was revealed that someone had been shot and was being treated inside the clubhouse.

Though officers were not allowed inside the clubhouse to help treat the victim, the club members eventually agreed to bring the injured man out so he could be transported to the hospital, according to court documents.

The injured man, who told police he was not a member of the Hells Angels, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

While police were photographing the injuries for evidence, the victim reportedly told officers, "You need to catch who did this before the Angels do, because they're going to kill them."

Police obtained a search warrant for the property soon after the shooting, and court documents say they seized two digital video recorders (DVRs) and a DVD to look for evidence related to the shooting.

As of Friday afternoon, police had not announced any arrests in this case.

Jordan Meier covers public safety for the Springfield News-Leader. Contact her at jmeier@news-leader.com, or on Twitter @Jordan_Meier644.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Police seized video recording equipment from Hells Angels clubhouse