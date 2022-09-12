Video evidence leads to Columbus murder suspect’s arrest, cops say

Antouvious Pitts pleads not guilty for the October 12, 2021, killing of Lorenzo Vasquez-Lopez near 47th Street and Gilbert Avenue Tuesday morning. Pitts is charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife.

Columbus Police Department Detective Robert Nicholas said Pitts was identified as the main suspect in the shooting due to video surveillance acquired from a house near the incident.

Nicholas said the video shows a white four-door Nissan with three passengers and that the front seat passenger shot at Vasquez-Lopez.

Nicholas said Pitts was identified as one of the three passengers by members of the community who saw the video. Pitts admitted to being the front seat passenger after his arrest, but later recanted his statement according to Nicholas.

During his arrest, Pitts was found in possession of a firearm, which has been sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for further analysis according to Nicholas.

Shell casing found at the scene of the crime have also been sent to GBI for further analysis.

The case will proceed to the Superior Court of Georgia.