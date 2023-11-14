Video evidence might have persuaded defendant to take plea bargain in murder case.

TAVARES — A man set to go on trial for the first-degree murder of a Leesburg woman in her home instead pleaded no contest Monday to second-degree murder and was sentenced to a term of 45 years in prison.

Alphonza Bryant, 41, would have faced a mandatory life sentence if convicted of murdering Melissa K. Smith, 37, in her house in the 1200 block of Penn Street. Prosecutors dropped an armed burglary charge, but he also got a 15-year concurrent sentence for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“I convinced him that we had video showing him stalking her with a pistol in his hand,” said Assistant State Attorney Nick Camuccio.

The arrest affidavit, in fact, was a detailed, six-page account of Bryant’s movements on Aug. 8, 2022, with surveillance video and witness accounts.

Leesburg Police were called to the house at 2:39 a.m. by a woman who said she found her friend’s lifeless body on the floor of her laundry room. She died from a single gunshot to the head.

Bryant was arrested on Aug. 10 of that year on unrelated charges. Police kept getting tips. By Aug. 27, they had enough to charge him with murder, thanks in part to a series of surveillance videos that showed Bryant’s movements.

“It’s a new assist,” Capt. Joe Iozzi told the Daily Commercial at the time.

Detectives also found a key witness: a neighbor who said she was sitting outside at a firepit and had fallen asleep when a man named “Bo” approached her and woke her up, according to the probable cause affidavit.

“She said ‘Bo’ told her to leave the area and then proceeded to the carport of Smith,” the affidavit says.

She said she heard arguing, so she peeked around the corner. Bryant was standing in the doorway and Smith and another man, named “Kenny,” were in the laundry room.

Shortly afterward, she heard a shot and saw “Bo” running toward some trees. “…while ‘Bo’ was running, he lost his footing and fell, causing him to drop the gun he was carrying. He got up, picked the gun up and continued running toward the wood line on the other side of the vacant lot across the street,” according to the affidavit.

The frightened witness ran toward Birchwood apartments, where she told others what she had seen.

She would later pick “Bo” out of a photo lineup. It was Bryant.

Bryant told police he was on the other side of town when the shooting occurred, but investigators began showing him surveillance video that proved otherwise. One of the surveillance videos shows Bryant stashing a backpack near a restaurant trash bin and later pulling a handgun out of his waistband. He insisted the man in the video was not him.

Police also tracked down “Kenny,” who said he was smoking with Smith in the laundry room. When Smith went to open the door, she saw Bryant holding a pistol.

Kenny said he tried to bar the door and eventually got him to calm down, but Bryant told him that Smith “had set him up” to be attacked by someone else.

“Alphonza also told Kenneth, ‘I don’t think you wanna be here,' twice, the affidavit says.

Kenneth said this is when he turned and walked away. Kenneth advised when he was walking away, he heard a single gunshot. According to Kenneth, he wasn’t sure if Bryant actually shot her or just fired a warning shot.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Man accused of fatally shooting a woman in 2022 takes plea deal