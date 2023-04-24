Video evidence points to successful Ukrainian sea drone attack on target in Sevastopol

The extent of the damage or destruction has not been evaluated yet

An eyewitness posted a video on social media that captured the destruction of at least one target. Two large blasts were heard in the city at about 4.00 a.m. Video of the second explosion shows a large red flame erupting, then there is the sound of a large explosion.

“The neutralization of the drones took place in the external raid, and therefore no objects in Sevastopol were damaged,” the Kremlin-appointed “governor” of the city, Mikhail Razvozhaev, wrote on Telegram.

However, as seen in the released footage, at least one kamikaze drone appears to have hit an unknown target.

Moreover, based on geolocation, the explosive-laden drone appears to have managed to travel all the way to Striletska Bay, evading Russian defenses.

The extent of the damage or destruction caused by the attack has not been evaluated yet.

