Video evidence shown to jury at murder trial

Apr. 14—Jurors watched surveillance video from Walmart and heard testimony about evidence that was discovered in the murder trial of 17-year-old Demetri Ewing.

The third day of the first-degree murder trial of Ewing for the Jan. 8, 2021, shooting death of Samuel Johns began at 9 a.m. Wednesday with about 10 people in the audience. Ewing, who was 16 when he was charged, is accused along with his father, Clyde Ewing. Second District Judge Jay Gaskill is presiding over the case.

Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman and Chief Deputy Prosecutor April Smith brought in Jason Leavitt, of the Lewiston Police Department, to testify about evidence found during the investigation, including zip ties, black duct tape, black gloves, a bullet and a mark in the wall believed to be a bullet hole. He also saw the Walmart bag reported by Andrew Fox, then a patrol officer, who testified Tuesday.

In the days following the shooting, Leavitt went to Walmart to look at the zip ties sold at the store and found ones similar to those at the scene. The zip ties Leavitt purchased were placed into evidence and shown at the trial.

Leavitt said he knew investigators believed the two suspects rode bicycles to the residence from Clarkston. He believed the suspects rode from Clarkston onto the Lewiston levee and then onto 16th Street. Leavitt showed the jury the location on a map with a laser pointer.

"Call it a hunch," he said. "An officer's hunch."

On Jan. 16, 2021, on his day off, he decided to walk the levee path to see if he could find discarded evidence.

He walked down 16th Street to the levee where he saw a bench facing the Clearwater River and found clothing tags nearby labeled as full black zip-up sweatshirts. The tags matched a receipt found after a search warrant was conducted at the Hacienda Lodge where the Ewings were staying.

He called Brett Dammon, a Lewiston patrol officer, to come pick up the items and photograph where they were found. Dammon also testified in court and confirmed Leavitt's testimony and the jury saw the photos Dammon took of the evidence.

Leavitt found identifying numbers on the tags, called a universal product code or UPC, and went to Walmart to look at the black sweatshirts. He let Lewiston detectives know of his findings, which resulted in looking for video of people purchasing the items at the store.

Leavitt viewed video surveillance at Walmart of people purchasing zip ties and black sweatshirts. The purchases were made on different days and Leavitt identified the two individuals making the purchases as Clyde and Demetri Ewing on both occasions.

However, in cross examination, defense attorney Greg Rauch questioned whether Leavitt would be able to identify the Ewings because they were wearing balaclava masks to adhere to Washington face covering requirements because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Leavitt said he identified the individuals as the Ewings based on their bicycles, clothes, wallet and the EBT card belonging to Clyde Ewing that was used to make the purchases.

Rauch asked if it was possible that it was another person with Clyde Ewing. Leavitt said it was "possible but not likely." Leavitt also said he didn't follow up on other people purchasing the same items.

Aaron Core, the Walmart employee who gave Lewiston police the video surveillance also testified in court. Core was given a disk and confirmed it was the disk he gave to police. The prosecution played a series of surveillance videos for the jury, first of the purchase of the zip ties and then the black sweatshirts from different angles and areas in the store.

The first series of videos taken Jan. 1, 2021, show two people, their faces and heads covered, entering the store after parking bicycles. One was wearing a camouflage-pattern sweatshirt, and the other, smaller person was wearing a darker sweatshirt. The video follows the two people as they move through the store and to the area where Core said zip ties were located. They made their purchases, along with other items, and left the store.

The other video taken Jan. 5, 2021, also shows two people, one larger and one smaller, wearing face coverings that only showed their eyes, purchasing black sweatshirts, among other items.

Core said specific videos can be found by using the date and time or by transaction. A receipt or bar code can be scanned to look at that particular purchase or all purchases of that item. In this case, he used both the barcode on the zip ties found at the store by Leavitt and the product tag found on the levee.

During cross examination by defense attorney Payden Aard, Core said he couldn't tell the gender or height of the individuals and that law enforcement only followed up on video they believed to be of the Ewings.

Prosecution also had testimony regarding the search warrant of the Ewings' room at the Hacienda Lodge in Clarkston and when the Ewings were taken into custody.

Tom Sparks, an officer with the Clarkston Police Department, testified that on Jan. 12, 2021, he was doing surveillance of the Ewings' room. He said he saw them leave the room and begin walking toward Walmart, and he followed in his car. He exited the vehicle and drew his weapon because they were known for carrying weapons and they complied with his orders to stop. The Ewings were handcuffed and detained by other officers who arrived. Officers also searched both and found items including a two-way radio with an earpiece and bear mace.

Smith asked if Sparks could identify Demetri Ewing; Sparks confirmed he could and pointed at Ewing, "He's sitting there at the defense table." He also said Demetri's voice could sound male or female.

Jordan Hill, who works at the Nez Perce County Adult Detention Center, and Brian Davenport, of the Nez Perce County Juvenile Detention Center, both described how property from inmates were stored at both facilities. After their initial booking, items from both Demetri and Clyde Ewing were taken from storage as part of a search warrant. Prosecutors also had Clarkston police officer Ryan Denny testify. He reported on obtaining the search warrant as well as what happened to items found on the Ewings when they were detained and taken to detention centers.

Also testifying Wednesday was Virginia Higheagle, of Lewiston, regarding graffiti found at the Johns residence before the shooting. Higheagle is the sister of Clyde Ewing and has a son whose father is Patrick Johns, the brother of Samuel Johns.

On Dec. 13, 2020, Higheagle went to the Johns house and saw the words "bag" spray-painted in green and pink paint on the house, camper and car. The jury was shown pictures of the graffiti, taken by Higheagle. She also said there were papers all over the front yard that belonged to Clyde Ewing.

She said Demetri Ewing called her asking to search for a green military-style bag that belonged to Clyde Ewing's father at the Johns house. She looked for the bag twice and asked Patrick Johns about the bag but couldn't find it. When she told the Ewings that the bag wasn't at the home, "they didn't believe me," she said. "They believed Patrick had it."

She said Demetri contacted her more than 15 times about the bag during December 2020, on behalf of his father.

Earlier in the day, before the jury entered the courtroom for the day, Gaskill ruled on motions made Tuesday by the defense regarding evidence. The first was a motion to suppress video of the arrest of Demetri and Clyde Ewing. Gaskill denied the motion, allowing it to be used. He also denied the motion to suppress DNA evidence, noting the defense was aware of the evidence before the trial and the motion was made after the jury was seated.

Moran objected again to allowing the DNA evidence because it puts the defense at a disadvantage by not giving time for the defense to get its own expert.

Gaskill denied the motion again. Regarding both motions, Gaskill said he was unsure if the decision to suppress the evidence after the jury was seated was a tactical move by the defense or not.

Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.