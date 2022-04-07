Video evidence shown: More info comes out of events that led to shooting death of 13-year-old

Apr. 7—PRINCETON — Video evidence and new details were part of the testimony Wednesday when a woman facing first-degree murder in the March 23 shooting which resulted in a 13-year-old girl's death had a preliminary hearing before a magistrate.

Nichole Brooks, 43, was brought before Magistrate Susan Honaker for a preliminary hearing. Brooks has been charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy and wanton endangerment. Brooks was arraigned Tuesday before Honaker along with her daughter, Isis Wallace, 22, of Bluefield. Wallace was arraigned on the same charges.

Immediately after being arraigned Tuesday, both Brooks and Wallace had a bond hearing before Circuit Court Judge William Sadler. Both women had been brought back to West Virginia after being located in Delaware with help from the U.S. Marshals Service. Sadler ordered that they be held without bond.

Warrants were issued for Brooks and Wallace after a shooting March 23 at the intersection of Route 460 and Cumberland Road in Bluefield. Detective-Lieutenant Kenny Adams with the Bluefield Police Department testified Wednesday that he was called March 23 by a Mercer County sheriff's deputy after a 13-year-old girl was brought to Princeton Community Hospital (PCH) and it was determined that she had been shot in Bluefield.

The state was represented at Wednesday's hearing by Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Lynch. Attorney Joseph Harvey represented Brooks.

While being questioned by Cochran, Adams said hospital personnel informed him the girl had been shot to the right side of the back of her head, and "was more than likely brain dead and more than likely to pass away from her injuries."

There had been a domestic call earlier that evening at the Memorial Avenue home where Brooks and Wallace live, Adams said. Wallace told investigators that her ex-boyfriend had hit her and taken a bag containing her handgun. This bag with the firearm was found in bushes near the home and returned to her. The ex-boyfriend was arrested, charged with domestic battery and arraigned in Mercer County Magistrate Court. He posted bond, and his sister drove up from North Carolina to pick him up. Her 13-year-old daughter came with her.

Story continues

The ex-boyfriend, along with his sister and the teen, went back to Memorial Avenue to get his belongings, Adams said. There was a verbal altercation, and the ex-boyfriend, his sister and the teen drove away.

Security videos shot from Memorial Avenue homes and from businesses near the Route 460/Cumberland Road intersection are part of the evidence. While being questioned by Cochran, Adams said that a security video shot from a neighbor's home showed a person who appeared to be Isis Wallace firing a shot while the vehicle her ex-boyfriend was driving departed. Adams said that this shot did not strike the car. A loaded cartridge and a spent shell casing were found at that scene.

Adams testified that he spoke with Wallace after she and her mother were brought back to West Virginia, and that Wallace said she fired at the car while it was leaving, but "wasn't aiming."

A second security video shot from another Memorial Avenue home showed the white SUV used by Brooks and Wallace leaving the home soon after the car carrying the victim left, Adams said. A witness who reported hearing a gunshot told investigators that Isis Wallace was seen holding a gun and throwing "something into the SUV," and then the "laying on the horn" until her mother, Brooks, came out of the home. Brooks got into the SUV's driver's seat and they left.

A security video shot from a store near the Route 460/Cumberland Road intersection shows the victim's vehicle, a black hatchback, stopped at the red light, Adams said. A larger SUV can be seen pulling up to that vehicle's right side. Then there is a flash and the hatchback speeds away.

A second security video shot from a Cumberland Road business shows the hatchback turning off of Cliffmont Drive onto Cumberland Road and head toward Route 460. The white SUV can be seen "50, 60 seconds later" and turning to go in the same direction, Adams testified.

Harvey asked Adams about these videos, and was told that they had been obtained and secured.

Adams also testified that he spoke with the teen's mother and the ex-boyfriend before the teen was taken to a Charleston hospital. The boyfriend said that the white SUV pulled up next to them at the Route 460 and Cumberland Road intersection, but he did not know whether it was Brooks or Wallace who shot at them. The mother said that Brooks had fired the shot that hit her daughter.

During cross-examination, Harvey asked Adams whether the ex-boyfriend's decision to go back to Memorial Avenue for his belongings went against his bond. Adams replied that the he "absolutely should not" have gone back to the house.

The ex-boyfriend and his sister went into the home while the teen stayed outside, Adams said. He then stated that except for what Wallace had told him, he did not know what happened inside the home.

Adams said that while at PCH, he searched the hatchback, and did not find any firearms or shell casings. A drop of blood was found on the right side of the backseat, and glass had been blown into the car from the rear right passenger window.

Harvey asked how far it was from the Bluefield intersection to Princeton Community Hospital, and Adams replied that it was about 10 miles. Adams said he drove along the highway's shoulder and looked for weapons, and looked behind guardrails. The area around the intersection was checked, but nothing was found.

Magistrate Honaker ruled that the case had probable cause and bound it over to the Mercer County Grand Jury.

Brooks and Wallace are being held at the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver. A preliminary hearing for Wallace has been scheduled for a later date. During the bond hearing Tuesday, attorney Jay Williams, who is representing Wallace, asked that his client undergo a mental evaluation. The court granted this motion.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com