Video: Exploring Key GuruFocus Excel Add-In Features

As an Easter treat, GuruFocus Editorial and Support Assistant James Li explores several key features of our Excel Add-In, which include the Equity Screen and the GURUF function. To stay with our Easter theme, we will focus on companies producing confectionary products commonly found in plastic Easter eggs: Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (NYSE:TR), Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG (XSWX:LISP), Nestle SA (XSWX:NESN), The Hershey Co. (NYSE:HSY) and Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).
Easter holiday background
Easter is a Christian holiday that commemorates Jesus Christ's death and resurrection. Common activities during the holy weekend include Easter egg decorating and egg hunts, which often contain chocolate products like Hershey's Kisses, Tootsie Rolls and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. Other common Easter traditions include Easter carols and spring clothes.
Excel Add-In introduction
As the name implies, our Excel Add-In allows you to download data from our website and interact with the data using Microsoft Corp.'s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Office Excel software. Our research platform includes a wide range of stock financial data and guru portfolio data.
The following video highlights several key Excel Add-In features, which include the following: Equity Screen Stock Summary, Equity Screen DCF Model, Equity Screen Guru Trades and our GURUF function.
Equity Screen Stock Summary
Figure 1 shows a sample "stock summary" output page for Tootsie Roll Industries.
Figure 1
As Figure 1 illustrates, the Equity Screen Stock Summary page description includes the same sections as the website's summary page, including business description, valuation chart, financial strength ratios, profitability ratios, valuation ratios, dividend and buyback ratios and much more.
The Chicago-based company manufactures and sells a wide range of candy products, including Tootsie Roll, Charms, Blow-Pops, Dots and Junior Mints. GuruFocus ranks the company's financial strength and profitability 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a strong Altman Z-score of 7.6, debt ratios that outperform over 93% of global competitors, and profit margins that outperform over 81% of global consumer packaged goods producers.
Equity Screen DCF Model
Figure 2 shows a sample "DCF Model" output page for Lindt.
Figure 2
As Figure 2 illustrates, the "DCF Model" output page closely resembles the website's DCF Calculator page. Enter the values for each parameter by changing the cells in yellow only. The Excel Add-In then updates the calculation of the company's intrinsic value based on the discounted cash flow model.
Lindt manufactures and sells premium chocolates through brands like Lindt, Ghirardelli and Russell Stover. GuruFocus ranks the company's profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and a GuruFocus business predictability rank of five stars.
Despite high profitability, the stock is overvalued based on the discounted cash flow valuation. Using the default parameters, the Kilchberg, Switzerland-based company's intrinsic value is approximately 3,032.69 Swiss francs ($3,139.92) according to the model, while the Thursday closing price is 7,840 Swiss francs.
Equity Screen Guru Trades
Figure 3 shows a sample "Guru Trades" page for Nestle.
Figure 3
A Daniel Loeb (Trades, Portfolio) activist target, Nestle manufactures a wide range of food and beverage products through brands like Nestle, Nescafe, Perrier, Pure Life and Purina. Common Nestle candy products include KitKat and Smarties.
GuruFocus ranks Nestle's profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include consistent revenue growth over the past 10 years and an operating margin that has increased approximately 2.5% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming over 88% of global competitors.
Gurus with holdings in Nestle include Loeb, Charles de Vaulx and David Herro (Trades, Portfolio).
GURUF
Figure 4 illustrates sample GURUF output for Hershey and Mondelez.
Figure 4. Notice how the "Revenue per Share" entry in the formula is not case sensitive, i.e., GURUF accepts any version of "Revenue per Share."
As Figure 4 illustrates, the GURUF function contains the following format:
=GURUF(ticker, calculation, data/time, quarter/annual, show date, transpose, display order, refresh).
The ticker and calculation parameters are required. By default, including vales for just these parameters gives the current or most-recent value for the ticker and calculation combination. Example: =GURUF("HSY","REVENUE") gives Hershey's revenue over the past 12 months, which is $7,986.25 million.
Other parameters allow the user to control the GURUF output:
- Data/time controls the time frame for data retrieval: "2017" means to retrieve data for year 2017 only, "2017:2018" means to retrieve data for 2017-18, and "2017:" means to retrieve data for 2017 and beyond.
- Quarter/annual answers the following question: Do I want GURUF to retrieve quarterly data or annual data? Examples:
- =GURUF("MDLZ","Revenue per share","-5","A") retrieves Mondelez's per-share revenue for the past five years.
- =GURUF("MDLZ","Revenue per share","-5","Q") retrieves Mondelez's per-share revenue for the past five quarters.
- Show date: As the name implies, enter yes to show the dates or no to not show the dates.
- Transpose: Enter H (horizontal) to show the data as rows or V (vertical) to show the data as columns.
- Display order: Enter ASC (ascending) to report the oldest data toward the top or left of the output, or DESC (descending) to report the newest data toward the top or left of the output.
- Refresh: A parameter that should not affect the GURUF output but could show up in the formula.
Conclusions
The Excel Add-In is one of our major Premium and Premium Plus features. Premium members are limited to 2,000 queries per month, while Premium Plus members have unlimited queries.
Disclosure: No positions.
