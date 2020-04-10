Video: Exploring Key GuruFocus Excel Add-In Features

As an Easter treat, GuruFocus Editorial and Support Assistant James Li explores several key features of our Excel Add-In, which include the Equity Screen and the GURUF function. To stay with our Easter theme, we will focus on companies producing confectionary products commonly found in plastic Easter eggs: Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (NYSE:TR), Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG (XSWX:LISP), Nestle SA (XSWX:NESN), The Hershey Co. (NYSE:HSY) and Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).





Easter holiday background

Easter is a Christian holiday that commemorates Jesus Christ's death and resurrection. Common activities during the holy weekend include Easter egg decorating and egg hunts, which often contain chocolate products like Hershey's Kisses, Tootsie Rolls and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. Other common Easter traditions include Easter carols and spring clothes.

Excel Add-In introduction

As the name implies, our Excel Add-In allows you to download data from our website and interact with the data using Microsoft Corp.'s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Office Excel software. Our research platform includes a wide range of stock financial data and guru portfolio data.

The following video highlights several key Excel Add-In features, which include the following: Equity Screen Stock Summary, Equity Screen DCF Model, Equity Screen Guru Trades and our GURUF function.

Equity Screen Stock Summary

Figure 1 shows a sample "stock summary" output page for Tootsie Roll Industries.

Figure 1

As Figure 1 illustrates, the Equity Screen Stock Summary page description includes the same sections as the website's summary page, including business description, valuation chart, financial strength ratios, profitability ratios, valuation ratios, dividend and buyback ratios and much more.

The Chicago-based company manufactures and sells a wide range of candy products, including Tootsie Roll, Charms, Blow-Pops, Dots and Junior Mints. GuruFocus ranks the company's financial strength and profitability 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a strong Altman Z-score of 7.6, debt ratios that outperform over 93% of global competitors, and profit margins that outperform over 81% of global consumer packaged goods producers.

Equity Screen DCF Model

Figure 2 shows a sample "DCF Model" output page for Lindt.

Figure 2

As Figure 2 illustrates, the "DCF Model" output page closely resembles the website's DCF Calculator page. Enter the values for each parameter by changing the cells in yellow only. The Excel Add-In then updates the calculation of the company's intrinsic value based on the discounted cash flow model.

Lindt manufactures and sells premium chocolates through brands like Lindt, Ghirardelli and Russell Stover. GuruFocus ranks the company's profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and a GuruFocus business predictability rank of five stars.

