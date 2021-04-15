Video of fatal Chicago police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo is released to the public

Jeremy Gorner, Megan Crepeau, Gregory Pratt and Annie Sweeney, Chicago Tribune
·7 min read

CHICAGO — Video of Adam Toledo’s fatal shooting by a Chicago police officer was released to the public Thursday afternoon, more than two weeks after the 13-year-old was killed following a foot chase in a Little Village alley, igniting anger in the neighborhood and leaving the city on edge.

The materials were published on the website of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability shortly after 2:30 p.m. Central time.

They included images from officers’ body-worn cameras, along with third-party video, police radio recordings and police reports.

The video from the body-worn camera of the officer who fires the shot captures the instant Toledo was struck, moments after the officer begins chasing the teen down the alley.

In that body camera video of the shooting officer — identified in police reports provided by COPA as Ogden District tactical unit Officer Eric Stillman — he pulls up in the alley in his police vehicle, gets out and starts running south.

The officer, Stillman, can be heard to shout, “Show me your (expletive) hands!” followed by “Drop it!” with a flickering flashlight on Toledo as he starts to turn around.

The teen can be seen stopped near an opening in a fence as he turned, and he appeared to start lifting his hands. As a shot is heard, the teen appeared to have his hands apart, above his waist, approaching shoulder level. It was difficult to determine on the grainy video, played at regular speed, whether he was holding a weapon as he was struck by the bullet.

Later in the video, an officer can be seen shining a flashlight onto a pistol behind the fence where Toledo had been standing.

In a view from a camera across a nearby parking lot, aimed at the alley from behind that fence, the teen can be seen running down the alley from a distance. As he stops at the gap where he was eventually shot, his right arm can be seen moving behind the fence, making an underhanded throwing motion toward the area where the gun is later recovered, just before he turns back toward the officer and slumps to the ground.

Police have previously said a weapon was recovered at the scene, as have Cook County prosecutors. Police reiterated that Thursday, when they showed the video footage to reporters earlier in the afternoon ahead of COPA’s release.

Brendan Deenihan, CPD’s chief of detectives, showed a compilation of video from a camera at nearby Farragut Career Academy High School, a neighborhood church and the shooting officer’s body camera.

Deenihan said less than a second elapsed from when Deenihan said the officer’s body camera showed a gun in Toledo’s hand to the time the officer fired. Deenihan would not answer any questions about the shooting during the briefing.

A lawyer for Stillman, the officer who fired the shot, Tim Grace, said in his viewing, Toledo had a gun at the time he was confronted.

“At this point the officer was faced with a deadly force situation and all attempts to deescalate had failed,” Grace wrote in an emailed statement, adding that nonlethal force would not have been effective or safe for the officer. “The officer had no place to take cover or concealment, the gun was being (orientated) in his direction and he was left with no other option.”

Toledo was shot in the chest in the early morning hours of March 29, police have said, after officers responded to gunshots near 24th Street and Sawyer Avenue.

The release came after Mayor Lori Lightfoot held a news conference Thursday on the video, where she called it “excruciating” to watch.

The mayor grew emotional as she talked about the city’s ongoing struggles with gun violence, saying “We can’t have that be what young people experience in our city.”

“Simply put, we failed Adam,” she said.

The mayor and lawyers for Toledo’s family also renewed a call for calm Thursday in the hours before the images were made public.

“We acknowledge that the release of this video is the first step in the process toward the healing of the family, the community and our city,” the joint statement said. “We understand that the release of this video will be incredibly painful and elicit an emotional response to all who view it, and we ask that people express themselves peacefully.”

The city’s top lawyer, Celia Meza, met with Toledo family attorneys Adeena Weiss Ortiz and Joel Hirschhorn on Tuesday, according to the statement, and they agreed “that all material should be released, including a slowed-down compilation of the events of March 29 that resulted in the tragic death of 13-year-old Adam Toledo.”

A 21-year-old man, Ruben Roman, has been charged with carrying and firing the gun that apparently brought police to the area. The gun was recovered near where Toledo was shot, and investigators had matched it with cartridge casings found at the scene where Roman had been firing, authorities have said.

The video was shown to the Toledo family Tuesday night by COPA officials , who are tasked with investigating police shootings in the city. Officials delayed the public release of the material, which is required by city policy, at the request of the family.

The investigation into whether the officer followed department use of force rules is in its early stages, officials said this week.

“COPA is committed to completing a full, thorough and objective investigation of the entire incident which includes not only the officer’s use of deadly force but also the actions of other involved officers leading up to and following the deadly shooting to determine whether each officers’ actions complied with (Police) Department policy directives and training” a COPA statement read.

As a matter of routine, COPA refers its police shooting investigations to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office for a review of whether criminal charges could be warranted. COPA may also refer the shooting cases to federal prosecutors if COPA suspects the civil rights of the person shot by the officer were violated.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office has declined to comment on the case. The U.S. attorney’s office in Chicago indicated it was aware of the situation but a spokesman declined to comment further.

Meanwhile, Chicago was left to absorb the images of Toledo’s shooting during an already tense week where national issues related to policing and race were already at the forefront. The trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin for the killing of George Floyd was in its final stages, and another officer in a Minneapolis-area community, Brooklyn Center, was charged with second-degree manslaughter for this week’s fatal shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop.

Chicago police have been making preparations in case of any civil unrest resulting from the video release, officials said. Sources said several specialized Chicago police units were preparing this week for possible major protests or disturbances.

Roman was in court Saturday for a bond hearing after being charged with firing a gun as he stood next to Toledo that night. He was charged with felonies including child endangerment, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm after being arrested Friday.

The Toledo family left COPA’s offices Tuesday evening without commenting on the details of the video. Their lawyer’s office released a statement Tuesday night saying attorneys there would continue their own investigation.

“The experience was extremely difficult and heartbreaking for everyone present and especially for Adam’s family,” the statement said of the video viewing.

The family was expected to address the media Thursday afternoon.

After Toledo was shot, police were not able to identify him immediately because he was not carrying a cellphone or an identification, officials have said.

When police questioned Roman the night of the shooting, he at first gave a false name for Toledo, then a few hours later denied knowing who he was with, authorities said.

Detectives then searched missing persons reports from the neighborhood to see if any matched Toledo’s description. They found one and contacted the family March 31. Toledo was identified that day by his family, and the next day the department confirmed his age and the Cook County medical examiner’s office released his name.

News that such a young person had been fatally shot by police touched off immediate tension and protests in Little Village, with calls for the release of the footage, arrest of the officer and massive reforms to policing — including the now common call for the department be stripped of funding all together.

But there were also more quiet, somber vigils for Toledo, who was remembered as a cherished part of his extended family.

Recommended Stories

  • Ever Given: Suez Canal ship ready to move on, managers say after Egypt’s ‘extremely disappointing’ decision to impound her

    Authorities are demanding compensation from Japanese owner – even before crash investigation concludes

  • Chicago Releases Video Of Police Fatally Shooting 13-Year-Old Adam Toledo

    Graphic footage shows Adam had his hands up when an officer killed him on March 29, reigniting the grief police violence brings Chicagoans.

  • Chicago review board releases body cam footage of fatal police shooting of 13-year-old boy

    Chicago's independent police review board on Thursday released the body camera footage of an officer's fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo on March 29.The big picture: Tension continues to rise nationwide in response to police misconduct and racism. Thursday's footage release comes days after officer Kim Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright in a traffic stop near Minneapolis, where the trial of Derek Chauvin, a former police officer accused of murdering George Floyd, is ongoing.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: The video released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability shows an officer chasing Toledo, who was Latino, on foot down an alley in Little Village, a predominantly Latino and Black neighborhood on the city’s West Side.After several seconds, the officer yells, “Police! Stop! Stop right (expletive) now!” As Toledo slows down, the officer shouts, “Hands! Hands! Show me your (expletive) hands!”After the officer catches up to the teenager, Toledo turns toward the camera and the officer yells: “Drop it!”While repeating that command, the officer fires a single round and Toledo immediately falls to the ground, holding his chest.The officer then approaches him and radios for an ambulance for a gunshot victim, noting the shots fired were from the police. After the officer performed chest compressions on the teen and other officers arrived on the scene, the video shows the officer who fired the shot shining a light on a handgun on the ground near Toledo after he was shot.What they're saying: “We live in a city that is traumatized by a long history of police violence and misconduct,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said during a news conference Thursday before the video was released, according to AP.“No family should ever have a video broadcast widely of their child’s last moments, much less be placed in the terrible situation of losing their child in the first place,” she added.“So while we don’t have enough information to be the judge and jury of this particular situation, it is certainly understandable why so many of our residents are feeling that all too familiar surge of outrage and pain.""It is even clearer that trust between our community and law enforcement is far from healed and remains badly broken.”Lightfoot asked the public to remain peaceful and reserve judgment until the board completes its investigation into the shooting, according to AP.The mayor declined to say whether the video showed the teen holding a firearm when he was shot, but she called a prosecutor’s recent assertion that Toledo had a gun when he was shot "correct." "I see no evidence whatsoever that Adam Toledo shot at police," Lightfoot added Thursday.Law enforcement claimed after the shooting that a handgun the boy had been carrying was recovered at the scene and a 21-year-old man, who authorities said also fled on foot after being confronted by police, was arrested.The 21-year-old man appeared in a Cook County courtroom last Saturday and was charged with felony reckless discharge, unlawful use of a weapon and child endangerment.Zoom out: "Chicago, like other American cities, has struggled to stem a surge in shootings during the coronavirus pandemic. In the first quarter of 2021, there were 131 homicides, the most violent start to a year since 2017," the New York Times writes.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Fauci says he believes J&J vaccine will 'get back on track soon'

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease doctor, hopes U.S. regulators will make a quick decision to lift a pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and get that vaccine "back on track," he said in an interview with Reuters on Thursday. His comments come a day after a panel of advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) delayed a vote on whether to resume the J&J shots for at least a week, until it had more data on the risk. The United States earlier this week decided to pause distribution of the J&J vaccine to investigate six cases of a rare brain blood clot linked with low platelet counts in the blood.

  • 'Our American way of policing is on trial': Law enforcement officers respond to Chauvin trial

    While some officers see the trial as an example of a rogue officer being held accountable, others see it as a sign that the country has turned against them.

  • White Minnesota man seen dragging, hitting cop–and lives to tell about it

    The substantial difference in the way police officers treat Black Americans versus white Americans continues to be exposed, and this time, there’s proof. The man is seen trying to get away from officers as he drags one with his vehicle after allegedly hitting him with a hammer, per TMZ. The suspect, Luke Alvin Oeltjenbruns, refused to wear a mask at a home improvement store in Hutchinson, Minnesota.

  • Police body camera video shows fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo in Chicago

    NBC News' Antonia Hylton reports on the newly released body camera footage of the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo in Chicago.

  • Amazon teases haunting trailer for Barry Jenkins' take on 'The Underground Railroad'

    "Moonlight" filmmaker Barry Jenkins helms a new Amazon series based on Colson Whitehead's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, "The Underground Railroad."

  • Daunte Wright news: Kim Potter flees home as unrest expected ahead of charging decision Wednesday

    Updates from Minnesota following protests overnight

  • The US officially designates Paul Manafort's associate Konstantin Kilimnik as a 'known Russian agent'

    The Treasury also said Kilimnik "provided the Russian Intelligence Services with sensitive information on polling and campaign strategy."

  • A.J. Manchin’s little boy will have to decide if Elkhorn City bridge gets fixed

    From Elkhorn City to the Breaks, the Russell Fork is simply the most beautiful stretch of river on earth. That beauty, as writer Alan S. Paton would have put it, is beyond the telling of it. In Elkhorn City, above and across that roaring stream is an old iron bridge, lit at night by the glow of old yellow street lighting and high enough off the river that the Canadian geese fly under it to land like para-sailers in the middle of a football field, sort of scooting their feet along the river.

  • ‘An indefensible system’: AOC leads calls to abolish police after Daunte Wright killing

    Democrat leads calls for reform of US policing as brands including Ben & Jerry’s issue demand for ‘a real system of public safety’

  • Russian intelligence agent linked to Trump campaign among Kremlin figures sanctioned by Biden

    A Russian intelligence agent accused of attempting to undermine US election integrity and sow disinformation was among Kremlin-linked figures targeted in Russian sanctions announced on Thursday. Federal authorities alleged that Konstantin Kilimnik "provided the Russian Intelligence Services with sensitive information on polling and campaign strategy" for former president Donald Trump in 2016. The allegations connect to findings from Robert Mueller's investigation and congressional investigations that assessed Mr Kilimnik was fed information by former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort.

  • Democrats to unveil bill adding four new justices to the Supreme Court

    The bill aims to expand the number of Supreme Court justices from nine to 13

  • US set to sanction a dozen Russian individuals, 24 entities for influencing the 2020 election, SolarWinds hack

    The US government may soon announce sanctions on Russian intelligence officials and companies, and expel diplomats from the country.

  • 'The progress Afghanistan has made ... will all be for naught,' retired general fears

    Retired Maj. Gen. Mark Quantock predicts what the next year will be like in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of US troops. It's grim.

  • MasterChef winner: Tom Rhodes crowned 17th champion

    The broadcast of the show's final was postponed following the Duke of Edinburgh's death on Friday.

  • Hungary in talks to plug expected shortfall in COVID-19 vaccine deliveries

    BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary's government is in talks with all possible suppliers to make up for an expected shortfall of half a million vaccine doses against COVID-19, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday. Hungary has been at the forefront of the European Union's inoculation drive, while its death rates have also been among the highest in the world. The European Medicines Agency is expected to issue a recommendation next week on use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, following reports of rare blood clots similar to those reported for the AstraZeneca shot.

  • ‘This is some ‘Robocop’ s***’: New York lawmaker hits out at ‘Black Mirror’ robot dog

    ‘That’s what you do when you have too much money,’ Jamaal Bowman says

  • The state of Washington DC statehood: What House Democrats are proposing and why it will probably fail

    Democrats call it fixing systemic inequality that is critical to achieving racial justice. Republicans call it a power grab to pack Congress, writes Justin Vallejo