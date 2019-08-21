Video of fatal shooting in dispute over parking space takes center stage at trial originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

A Florida jury heard two vastly different interpretations of a security video at the start of the trial of a man who fatally shot an unarmed father in front of his family during a confrontation over a handicapped parking space.

While a prosecutor implored the jury Wednesday to focus on every frame of the footage showing the defendant Michael Drejka shooting Markeis McGlockton outside a convenience store in Clearwater, Florida, a defense attorney countered that "you can't rely on what you see in the video."

Drejka, 47, is charged with manslaughter in the July 19, 2018 killing of McGlockton, 28, in front of McGlockton's then-pregnant girlfriend and their three young children.

PHOTO: Michael Drejka, who killed Markeis McGlockton outside a Clearwater, Florida store appears in court. (WFTS) More

Among the first witnesses prosecutors called on Wednesday was McGlockton's girlfriend, Britany Jacobs, who testified about seeing McGlockton getting shot by Drejka and then watching the man she called her "soulmate" fighting for his life.

Jacobs, 26, said the incident unfolded when Drejka approached her car and began yelling at her for parking in a handicapped spot. She said she was inside the car with her two younger children, an infant and a 3-year-old. She said Drejka "scared" her.

"He was more angry and aggressive. He was yelling and pointing and telling me where I should park," Jacobs said. "I just wanted this man to leave me alone, just leave me and my babies alone."

But she said Drejka continued to yell at her.

"I said, 'Do you want me to get my man?' I said that as in, OK, maybe he'll leave me alone, maybe he'll back off if he knew I had somebody with me," Jacobs said she told herself at the time. "He kept arguing with me and said, 'Yes, if you want him to fight.'"

She said that McGlockton, who had been in the Circle A store with their 5-year-old son, Markeis Jr., came out of the store and yelled at Drejka to "get away from my girl" before he pushed Drejka to the ground.

PHOTO: Michael Drejka, who killed Markeis McGlockton outside a Clearwater, Florida store appears in court. (WFTS) More

In a flash, Drejka, she said, pulled a gun and fired at McGlockton as he was retreating.

"He was backing up. He couldn't back up no farther because the car was there," Jacobs said.

She said the mortally-wounded McGlockton stumbled back into the store. When she followed him inside, she saw him on the floor "fighting for his life."

"So I grabbed a T-shirt and put it on his wound to stop the bleeding," said Jacobs, a certified nursing assistant.

Despite efforts by her and paramedics, McGlockton died.

(MORE: 'Stand Your Ground' laws under scrutiny again after man gunned down in parking lot)

Drejka initially invoked Florida's so-called "stand your ground" self-defense law that went into effect in 2005, allowing people to use lethal force if they consider their lives to be in imminent jeopardy. But Drejka and his attorneys have since scrapped that argument in favor of a plain self-defense case.

Both sides highlighted in their opening statements the grainy, soundless video that showed the shooting unfold outside the Circle A store.

Defense attorney Bryant Camareno urged the jury to put themselves in Drejka's shoes, saying his client was "violently shoved" to the ground by McGlockton and threatened by McGlockton's girlfriend before Drekja pulled a gun while seated on the pavement and fired once.

"While Mr. McGlockton -- may he rest in peace -- had no weapon, he was the weapon," Camareno told the jury.

During her testimony, Jacobs denied ever threatening Drejka.

Camareno said Drejka, who had a legal permit to carry a concealed weapon, was "blindsided" by McGlockton, who was taller and heavier, and while in a state of confusion and fear, Drejka thought he was going to be harmed.