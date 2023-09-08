VIDEO: Fire breaks out at house on Carpenter Street in Hartford
Six people have been displaced and two firefighters were sent to the hospital with possible heat exhaustion following a fire Thursday night in Hartford.
Six people have been displaced and two firefighters were sent to the hospital with possible heat exhaustion following a fire Thursday night in Hartford.
Experts break it down — and share what pregnant women can do to minimize risk.
Tame that tummy and smooth those thighs — at a massive discount.
Jones took to social media to tell his side of the story again.
A Starfield player has created what they claim is an “unbeatable" spacecraft after figuring out that the enemy AI targets the center of ships.
Fintech giant Square says its services are coming back online after a day-long outage left small business owners unable to process payments. The Block-owned company had, up until Friday morning on the U.S. west coast, been battling a prolonged outage that had downed its services since Thursday afternoon. The company noted that while its services are beginning to function as normal, it anticipates "slight delays" for some transfers as a result of the disruption.
Both teams had their best seasons in years in 2022.
We spent a week with the 2023 Hyundai Elantra N, and here are some things, good and bad, that stood out to us about this affordable sport sedan.
The companies have announced that starting in 2024, they will install 20,000 Tesla Universal Wall Connectors at 2,000 Hilton properties across the US, Canada and Mexico.
Founders of Rario, the cricket NFT startup in which India's Dream11 led a $120 million funding round last year, are leaving the two-year-old firm, people familiar with the matter said. Ankit Wadhwa, who serves as Rario CEO, and Sunny Bhanot, Rario CTO, are being pushed out as investors at the startup, including largest backer Dream11, exert greater control, the people said, requesting anonymity as the matter is private. Wadhwa, Bhanot and Rario didn't respond to a request for comment.
After the eighth death at Georgia’s Lake Lanier this year, there is growing alarm of the dangers to a place some feel is haunted by its complex past that many want forgotten.
This is not the first time results of the Mexico City Marathon have come under scrutiny.
The fashion-based competition show crowned a winner in the 20th season finale.
The Dodgers star fouled a ball off his foot.
The construction of a new training center for police and firefighters has had activists battling with Atlanta officials for more than two years. But new RICO charges against protesters have made an already tense situation more volatile.
When BMW started charging an $18 per month subscription for heated seats in 2022, the backlash was swift and brutal. Customers banded together, urging others not to encourage this type of behavior from automakers, lest it open the door to more perceived avariciousness. Customers complained that a subscription for a hardware feature only makes sense if the upfront cost is small or nonexistent -- not when someone has already spent around $50,000 on a luxury car.
The innovative AeroPress serves up a single cup of hot (or cold!) joe with minimal effort. Could over 16,000 five-star fans be wrong?
Amazon is having a sale on a few of its streaming dongles, including the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just $2 more than it sold for on Prime Day.
Danny Masterson, former star of "That '70s Show," was sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping two women in early 2000s.
Apple released security updates on Thursday that patch two zero-day exploits — meaning hacking techniques that were unknown at the time Apple found out about them — used against a member of a civil society organization in Washington, D.C., according to the researchers who found the vulnerabilities. Citizen Lab, an internet watchdog group that investigates government malware, published a short blog post explaining that last week they found a zero-click vulnerability — meaning that the hackers’ target doesn’t have to tap or click anything, such as an attachment — used to target victims with malware. The researchers said the vulnerability was used as part of an exploit chain designed to deliver NSO Group’s malware, known as Pegasus.
A week after Instagram Threads announced it had begun testing a search feature in Australia and New Zealand, the feature is today expanding to "most" English and Spanish-speaking countries, according to a post on Threads by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.