VIDEO: Firefighters battle house fire in Franklin County

(WHTM) – The Franklin Fire Company responded to a house fire on the 8800 block of Edenville Cheesetown Road on Thursday.

The companies stated on social media that Station 4 and 12 members were on the scene for around two and a half hours.

Crews used an 800-foot hose upon arriving at the home and in the video posted on Facebook firefighters arrived and saw massive flames.

There is no word if there were any injuries if anyone was displaced, and what the cause of the fire was.

