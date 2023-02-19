Video: Fleeing suspect narrowly avoids getting hit by freight train, police say

A fleeing suspect, thought to have threatened an employee with a gun during a robbery, drove in front of a speeding train to elude Auburn police earlier this month.

Police responded to the threat the afternoon of Feb. 9, but on Feb. 17 the department posted dramatic video of the incident.

About 3:15 p.m. Feb. 9, police were dispatched to an area Coastal Farm & Home Supply after a report of an employee being threatened with a gun.

The victim said the suspect ran across the street and got into a silver Cadillac sedan, according to police. The suspect fled north. Police say they had probable cause to arrest the suspect on suspicion of first-degree robbery.

Two police officers were in the area of 15th Street Southwest when they saw the speeding suspect and an approaching freight train.

“As the railroad crossing arms were descending to stop traffic, our officers had to stop,” a social media posts reads. “However, the driver of the Cadillac continued driving at a high rate of speed and jumped the tracks while the crossing arms were fully extended. The Cadillac damaged the crossing arms in the process and nearly missed colliding with the train.”

Police later pursued the vehicle into the neighboring city of Pacific and located the vehicle in an apartment complex parking lot. Two suspects ran from the vehicle. One climbed a tree, according to police

The suspect finally climbed down from the tree and was taken into custody without incident after speaking with negotiators for two hours, according to police.

Information about the second suspect was not immediately available.