Video: Florida day care worker arrested for causing serious injuries to 1-year-old

A Florida woman has been arrested after she was caught on video dropping a 1-year-old on the floor.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Yamirka Menendez, 51, on Wednesday, according to its Facebook page.

Surveillance footage captured Menendez abusing two different children on Sept. 8 at Time of Wonder Daycare, HCSO said..

At 8 a.m, Menendez can be seen removing a boy from a mechanical swing, then swinging the child by the wrists before dropping him onto the floor. As a result, he could not stand or place any weight on his left foot.

At noon that day, Menendez hit the same child in the head.

An hour later, footage captured her slapping a second victim, a 4-month-old baby.

On Sept. 9, the mother of the first child took her son to St. Joseph’s hospital after noticing he was experiencing pain in his foot, according to officials.

Medical officials said the boy had a broken tibia and fibula.

USF’s Child Protection team examined the boy on Sept. 23 and determined his injuries were the result of child abuse, according to authorities.

Hillsborough detectives were working with day care officials to review the video recordings.

The other day care employee in the room at the time of the abuse, Milagros Rodriguez, faces charges for failure to report child abuse.

Neither has a criminal history.