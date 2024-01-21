VIDEO: Florida deputies work to capture escaped bull

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — These sheriffs were not putting up with this bull!

Indian River County deputies responded to a call regarding a loose bull in the 6500 block of 12th Street in Vero Beach on Jan. 13.

Although the animal was still on its property, it was unsecured and headed towards the street.

The sheriff’s department said during the two hours it took to contain the bull, the animal would charge at them and their vehicles.

The video shows the bull ramming its head into the cars before deputies use a tranquilizer dart to immobilize the bull.

The bull made a full recovery from the chemical immobilization and was safely secured and returned to its paddock, according to the sheriff’s office.

The bull nor the deputies were injured.

