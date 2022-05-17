VIDEO: Florida DUI suspect runs Mustang up a power pole

Garfield Hylton, Orlando Sentinel
·1 min read

Florida officials are sending a warning about driving under the influence after they posted a video of a car that drove up a power pole.

On Tuesday, Tallahassee Police Department posted a video of a blue Ford Mustang almost vertically aligned with a utility pole on their Facebook page.

The department said they made four DUI arrests, including the Mustang driver.

A combination of dashcam and video footage made up the clip.

The video shows the car “up” the pole with only a single wheel still touching the road.

The driver told police, on the video, that he was driving with his friends, went up on the curb, and ran into the utility pole.

The department wrote about the dangers of driving under the influence on the Facebook caption, stating, “it is never okay to drive under the influence. Not only could you be featured on our social media like this guy, but you could also get arrested, physically harm yourself or others...and end up wrecking your shiny new Mustang.”

They ended the caption with the “moral of the story, #DriveSober.”

