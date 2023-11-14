Video: Florida man with ‘all gas, no brakes’ neck tattoo crashes after fleeing Polk County crime scene

DAVENPORT, Fla. - A man has been arrested and a woman remains hospitalized after deputies say the couple was involved in a vehicle crash as they tried to flee from authorities in a Polk County subdivision following reports of car burglaries.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a car burglary in the Preservation Pointe neighborhood off of County Road 547 at around 3:28 a.m. on Monday. Deputies say a man and a woman were seen trying to break into several vehicles in the neighborhood.

According to PCSO, the suspects’ white 2006 Cadillac CTS was last seen headed toward the only exit out of the neighborhood.

A deputy says he tried to pull the Cadillac over, but it sped away into the neighborhood. PCSO says the deputy did not pursue the car because there was only one way in and out of the subdivision.

While speeding through the streets, investigators say the suspects sped past one deputy, turned around and sped back down the same street while trying to find a way out.

According to PCSO, the Cadillac eventually slammed into a parked and unoccupied vehicle.

Deputies say they immediately pulled the two suspects out of the disabled Cadillac and called for emergency medical services.

According to PCSO, Timothy Allen Hogue, 37, of Apopka, was driving the Cadillac when it crashed and 31-year-old Rebecca Kozub of Ocoee, was in the passenger seat.

Detectives who interviewed Hogue after he was released from the hospital, say he admitted to the burglaries and that the crime was Kozub’s idea.

According to deputies, Hogue said that he fled because he, "just freaked out."

"Fleeing from a law enforcement traffic stop demonstrates very poor decision making, but to do it in a small, residential neighborhood at a high rate of speed is a terrible idea, and dangerous. It’s amazing and fortunate that nobody innocent was hurt or killed. They could have very easily crashed into a house. It should not come as a surprise that the driver has a tattoo on his neck that says, ‘All gas, no brakes’," stated Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Hogue, who has a prior criminal history that consists of 31 felonies and 18 misdemeanors, is now faces charges of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance with enhancement of crossing county lines, felony petit theft, fleeing to elude, conspiracy to commit burglary, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 20g, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting without violence.

Deputies say charges are pending against Kozub, who suffered a broken leg in the crash and is still in the hospital. She has 19 prior felonies and 20 prior misdemeanors, according to PCSO.