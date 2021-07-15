Video: Florida massacre suspect attacks jail guard
A video shown in court shows accused Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz rushing a jail guard, briefly wrestling him to the ground during a November 2018 altercation. (July 15)
The New York City Police Department is hunting for three suspects, one of whom was seen on video hurling a cinder block at a man's head last week.
Crews dismantled the command center, but say they will continue to pursue any leads and conduct follow-ups.
Timothy Obi, 37, was spearfishing on Saturday morning outside of Jacksonville, Florida, when he was reported missing after failing to return to his vessel
Jeff Kowalsky/GettyThe Justice Department’s independent inspector general released a scathing report Wednesday revealing a cascade of failures by the FBI in its investigation of former U.S. Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar that enabled him to abuse dozens of other athletes.The watchdog blamed two FBI field offices in Indianapolis and Detroit for “limited follow-up” on the initial allegations made in 2015, saying the agents there “did not take any action to mitigate the risk to gymnasts that Nas
“It’s very clear that one shot ... is not enough” to adequately protect against the delta variant, said Dr. Helmut Albrecht of Prisma Health.
“You sure that golfer wasn’t Thor?”
Fort Worth police say the public helped identify four people accused of spraying the victim with an unknown chemical and trying to rob him.
Addison Rae is one of TikTok's most popular stars who rose to prominence for dancing but has since crossed over into the mainstream celebrity space.
In 2018, Shayna Hubers received a life sentence for killing her boyfriend. On a new episode of Cellmate Secrets, her former cellmates speak out about what she allegedly told them behind bars.
Britain's fisheries have been sold out by the post-Brexit trade deal agreed with the European Union, the head of an industry body said on Wednesday, urging the government to do more for the sector when a so-called adjustment period ends in 2026. Winning back "control" of Britain's fishing waters was one of the main drivers for Brexit, with the industry becoming the poster child for many supporters of the country's departure from the EU during the 2016 referendum and beyond.
Legendary journalist Carl Bernstein went after Republicans Thursday, calling the GOP the “party of Trump” and saying party leadership embraces “Trumpism in all its derangement, terror and horror.” He railed that the media started raising alarms that former president Donald Trump was “deranged, dangerous [and] authoritarian” in 2017, but conservative lawmakers didn’t listen. “Why the hell did they sit still instead of warning the American people out loud, instead of just talking to us?” he demand
The coveted supercar sports its original engine and was recently treated to a three-year restoration.
The 32-year-old McGregor suffered a broken leg during his brutal loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, and he won't be able to compete until 2022.
Turns out she "likes him as a friend."
The 1996 crash of TWA Flight 800 raised questions about responding to conspiracies, monitoring aging planes and the treatment of victims' families.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Handout“Woman Passes Gas in Store, Then Pulls Knife.”It was 2018, and as she watched her newspaper’s monitor broadcasting the site’s leading stories, Miami Herald scribe Julie K. Brown seemed to be getting her clock cleaned by a goofy crime story.She didn’t realize the impact her work was about to make.That morning, the Herald had published Brown’s three-part investigation into wealthy sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s lenient plea deal—brokered in 2008 in se
It's been over 19 years since the premiere of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." Here's what stars like Daniel Radcliffe are doing now.
The Marine Corps is investigating how a shipping container fell from a helicopter into the sea off the western coast of Okinawa.
Two Baltimore city officers were shot and a suspect was killed while a U.S. Marshals' task force served a warrant. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the suspect was being sought for involvement in a June 19 homicide. (July 13)
The Magic Kingdom will stay open until 1 a.m. from Nov. 8 through Dec. 21.