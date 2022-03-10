VIDEO: Florida trooper hailed as ‘hero’ for risking her life to stop drunk driver

Florida Trooper Toni Schuck spoke for the first time after she used her FHP vehicle in a near head-on collision to stop a drunk driver.

FHP posted Trooper Schuck’s dashcam video from the Sunday incident in Tampa Bay on its Facebook page Monday morning.

The video shows the suspect traveling at a high rate of speed toward the Skyway 10K route, where thousands of runners were participating, according to the post.

Trooper Schuck drove her Chevy Tahoe directly into the driver’s path to keep them safe.

In a Thursday press conference, Trooper Schuck said she knew she was the last line of defense. She believed the driver would stop, but when she learned they wouldn’t, she sprung into action. “I am not trained to do that,” she said. “It was just an instinct.”

Trooper Shuck said she’s never made that sort of call in her 26-year career. “I’ve never been in this position where I’ve had to put myself for somebody else,” she said. “You go through the ‘what ifs’ [but] I knew it was me. If it wasn’t me to get her to stop, then who? I don’t know.”

She also responded to the idea of her being a hero. “I did my job,” she said. “Hero is just a title. If that’s what they say, that’s great.”

She added she did “what I had to do. I didn’t want to do it, but I did it.”

State officers arrested 52-year-old Kristen Kay Watts, of Sarasota, on multiple charges of DWI with a serious injury, WWSB reported. Those charges include two additional charges of DUI to property or person of another and two charges of reckless driving damage to person or property.

Watts ignored a detour setup directing drivers away from the race and weaved through traffic cones and other barriers, according to WWSB.

Court records showed Watts’ Blood Alcohol Level was 0.94 six hours after the crash, according to WWSB.

Florida’s legal limit is 0.08.