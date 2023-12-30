Video: Flurries, Clouds Stubborn to Leave (12-30-23)

TechCrunch

Hello, and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This time around, we have Alex Wilhelm, Mary Ann Azevedo, Kirsten Korosec and Becca Szkutak — the people you heard the most on the podcast this year! Mary Ann expects venture to continue seeing fewer people involved, Alex wanted to talk about AI at the OS level, Becca had notes on media and Kirsten chimed in with some predictions on the future of self-driving cars.