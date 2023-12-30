Video: Flurries, Clouds Stubborn to Leave (12-30-23)
Matt has more on when we can expect more sun.
Travel sites reported interest in new destinations and enticing deals for vacations in 2024.
Beal was out for about two weeks after sustaining a right ankle sprain during a contest against the New York Knicks.
Hello, and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This time around, we have Alex Wilhelm, Mary Ann Azevedo, Kirsten Korosec and Becca Szkutak — the people you heard the most on the podcast this year! Mary Ann expects venture to continue seeing fewer people involved, Alex wanted to talk about AI at the OS level, Becca had notes on media and Kirsten chimed in with some predictions on the future of self-driving cars.
It's another jam packed edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 17. Del Don and Harmon also preview the TNF matchup between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns.
The All-American candidate had led Illinois to a 9-2 record and a No. 11 ranking in the AP Top 25.
It's fantasy championship week and there is no longer anyvtime time to panic. It's time to win or go home. In the final 2023 installment of the 'Panic Meter' Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to your submissions for the 'Fantasy Forensic Files' and share who they are nervous about playing in Week 17. Behrens also provides his final waiver wire additions for the season.
It was a jam-packed holiday weekend with NFL action sprinkled throughout. Shocking upsets, unreal individual performances and major team statements were made. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski break down all the action and provide their instant fantasy reactions every game in Week 16.
Whether you’ve taken a few classes here and there or starting from the beginning, these are must-have products to start your yoga practice.
It cranks out prints up to five times faster than other replicators, and looks cool doing it.
The Bills face another high-stakes game as they look to stay alive for the postseason.
The NBA’s Christmas Day slate features five games, the past four champions, the three leading scorers, two 38-year-olds and a pear-shaped reigning Finals MVP. There is something for everyone. Allow me to explain.
The Bills found themselves in a much closer game than expected.
Let the in-laws know now: football is a part of the Christmas festivities this weekend. We got fantastic games on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Ravens-49ers is all you really want for Christmas lets be honest. Joining Matt Harmon for this week's fantasy playoff viewer guide is FTN Fantasy's Lauren Carpenter as the two identify which games you need to binge, stream and skip in Week 16.
Bradley Beal has played in just six games for the Suns this season due to various injuries
It's another jam packed edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 16. Del Don and Harmon also preview the TNF matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams.
Scout Motors submits at least 29 patent applications to the USPTO for vehicle names, classics like 800 and Super Scout, new ideas like Baler and Scythe.
Peavy, a two-time World Series winner, pitched five years for the White Sox.
Patricia's recent work with the Patriots, even dating back to 2017, has been bad. The Lions were also terrible under his leadership. What exactly are the Eagles doing?
The Seminoles’ conference affiliation is at the center of a scheduled meeting of the FSU Board of Trustees.
Bobby Kotick will officially step down as CEO of Activision Blizzard on December 29, 2023.