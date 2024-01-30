Video footage captures more than a dozen shots fired in DC neighborhood

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Neighbors living in the Hill East community are fed up after two mid-day shootings roughly a week apart.

Neighbors reported hearing multiple gunshots fired on Saturday afternoon near the intersection of 16th and A Streets, SE. Surveillance footage from resident Adam Trister captured sound from the shooting, which included more than a dozen shots.

Just a week prior, on Friday, Jan. 19, a juvenile was shot near the same intersection just after 1:30 p.m.

“I’m pretty used to it, I’ve had gunshots in my window, a domestic quarrel here. I witnessed this one, I’ve heard that one,” explained Barry Hayman, who lives at the intersection.

Hayman has resided in Hill East since the ’80s.

“This is so much better than it was in the ’80s when it was all the crack fighting,” he said. “It does worry me of course. We have kids in the neighborhood.”

“People are fed up in the sense that it’s just a daily occurrence and it’s something we can’t really get a break from,” said Ebony Payne, Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner for 7D.

Payne, who is running for the Ward 7 council seat, said her campaign was canvassing in the neighborhood when Saturday’s shooting happened.

“It definitely feels like it doesn’t matter what street you’re on now, you’re at risk to a certain degree,” said Payne.

She said neighbors would like to see more communication from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) during and after an incident of violent crime.

“We aren’t getting clear answers from MPD if these cases are being closed, if justice has been brought, how victims are doing, so it just has a major impact on our daily lives,” she said.

“I haven’t been here a good two weeks, and two things have happened. It’s something I don’t desire my children to see,” said Chris London, who just moved to the neighborhood.

London said everyone has a role to play in driving down crime.

“Unless we row together, we will be going in circles,” he said. “How are these young people getting guns? Should we have stricter gun laws? And not just misdemeanors for minors, it should be a felony.”

MPD arrested one person in connection to the Jan. 19 shooting.

Police said two suspects approached the victim and shot him, before going through his pockets and fleeing the scene. 19-year-old Christ Tchakounte was arrested and charged with assault with intent to rob while armed. The case remains open as police continue to investigate and search for the second suspect.

