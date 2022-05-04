Video footage, GPS lead to arrest of catalytic converter theft suspect, Merced police say

A video and GPS monitor helped lead to the arrest of a Merced man suspected of catalytic converter theft, according to Merced police.

Officers responded to a report of theft of catalytic converters at St. Patrick’s Church, 671 East Yosemite Avenue, at 12:47 p.m. Sunday, according to a police news release.

During an investigation, police obtained video footage of the suspected vehicle involved in the thefts. Police said multiple officers recognized the vehicle belonging to suspect Willard Weger, 37.

According to the release, Weger is on active supervision by Merced County Probation with a GPS monitor.

Authorities looked into the GPS location information. Police said Weger was found to be at the scene during the time of the theft.

Officers contacted Weger at his residence and he was arrested and booked into Merced County jail on suspicion of felony grand theft, vandalism, violation of probation and misdemeanor tampering with a vehicle, according to jail records.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the alleged crime to contact Officer Farmer at 209-385-6905 or by email at farmert@cityofmerced.org. Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted to police by calling 209-385-04725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement online at the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.