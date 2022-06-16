Video footage leads to arrest of Thompson man for series of October thefts

Arrested man in handcuffs with handcuffed hands behind back (stock photo).

WAYNE COUNTY--Police arrested 31-year-old Gerard Hyland of Thompson, Wednesday, on multiple theft charges relating to incidents which occurred in both Susquehanna County and Wayne County in October 2021.Hyland was charged with one count of motor vehicle theft, six counts of theft from a motor vehicle and seven counts of loitering and prowling.Court papers state PA State Police (PSP) responded to a single motor vehicle accident in Clifford Township on October 22. A white Honda Civic had crashed and was abandoned on Still Water Road. The call had been placed by a passerby, states the criminal complaint.Police traced the car to a Honesdale resident who reported it had been stolen from the driveway the night before. Upon further investigation, police found the vehicle owner also had a truck which had been "ransacked."PSP's Honesdale barracks and the Honesdale Police Department also received numerous reports of vehicle break-ins with items stolen, launching a joint investigation. During the team up, police reviewed surveillance footage from Reilly's Irish Pub. In the video, police observed a young white male with a backpack walk up to a vehicle and attempt to break in. The video footage places this individual in the area where the Honda Civic was stolen.Police cross-referenced this video with one taken from inside Reilley's Pub and identified the same individual inside the bar.Following discussion with pub staff and accessing PennDOT photographs, police allege Hyland was the individual seen in the videos. Using cell tower geo-positioning, police also allege Hyland was in the area where the vehicle crash occurred.Hyland was arraigned on June 8 and remanded to the Wayne County Correctional Facility. Bail was set at $100,000.

This article originally appeared on Tri-County Independent: PSP arrest Thompson man for multiple thefts