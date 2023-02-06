Video footage shows moments suspect threatened motorists with fake gun in NC parking lot

New videos show the moments a man is accused of threatening and pointing a fake gun a multiple at people in a North Carolina parking lot.

Channel 9′s affiliate station, ABC News 13, obtained new footage of what happened when an Asheville man threatened people who were sitting in their car with what at the time appeared to be a gun.

The Asheville Police Department told WLOS that multiple calls were made to 911 around 1:40 p.m. on Jan. 31, reporting a man with a gun approaching, blocking, and damaging vehicles at a Citi Stop.

ALSO READ: Gun found on student at South Meck HS, district confirms

In surveillance camera footage shared with News 13, Harris is seen pulling into the gas station after the victim’s car. Harris then loops into a pump stall. He then pulled a gun from his jacket, pointing it at a vehicle with three passengers.

Sadiq Wayne Harris, 38, was later identified as the suspect.

“Now he’s coming over to me,” the driver can be heard saying. “He’s still got the gun. Oh my God Almighty.”

In the footage, two officers can be seen bolting across the highway to the parking lot. Once Harris sees them, he drops his weapon, takes off his jacket and lies on the ground.

“Upon further investigation, it was [determined to not be] a real gun,” said L.T. Diana Loveland. “It was in fact a toy, although it did look real to everyone within the parking lot and with officers.”

Harris was arrested on scene and charged with false imprisonment, injury to personal property, and assault by pointing a gun, according to News 13.

(WATCH BELOW: Shot fired outside store in Northlake Mall; no injuries reported, CMPD says)