Video footage of Storm Shadow strike on Black Sea Fleet HQ in Crimea

Strike on the Headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet

A video has emerged online showing the moment when a presumably Ukrainian cruise missile struck the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, Crimea, on Sept. 22.

The footage was shared by Insider UA Telegram channel.

The video shows the building already shrouded in smoke when the missile strikes it, suggesting that several UK-supplied Storm Shadow cruise missiles were used in the attack.

RFE/RL also posted a mid-air shot of the incoming missile.

RFE/RL

Russian authorities said that a Russian serviceman is missing after a presumed Ukrainian missile attack on Sept. 22 on the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.

Russia’s Defense Ministry also claimed that air defenses had shot down five missiles during the attack.

Ukraine has not officially commented on the explosions in Sevastopol, but the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mykola Oleshchuk, made a point of publically thanking Ukrainian pilots for their work.

It is thought the attack was carried out by Storm Shadow or SCALP-E cruise missiles, launched from Ukrainian Air Force warplanes.

