In a video, former President Donald Trump wished Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt a happy birthday and called for the DOJ to reopen their investigation into her death

Babbitt was fatally shot on January 6 as she and other rioters attempted to enter the Capitol.

A DOJ investigation cleared the Capitol Police officer who killed Babbitt of any wrongdoing.

In a video, Trump called for a "fair and nonpartisan" investigation into Babbitt's death.

Former President Donald Trump recorded a video where he wished deceased Capitol rioter Ashli Babbit happy birthday and called for the Department of Justice to reopen its investigation into her death.

The video was reportedly played at the Texas Loves Ashli Babbitt rally on Sunday, which was held by family and supporters in Freeport, Texas, according to a broadcast from News2Share's Ford Fischer, who confirmed to Insider that he attended and filmed the rally in person.

Babbitt, an Air Force veteran and endorser of QAnon conspiracy theories, was shot by a US Capitol Police officer when she and other rioters tried to enter a door that led to the House of Representatives on January 6, which Trump said in the video was a "horrible day."

"Together, we grieve her terrible loss. There was no reason Ashli should've lost her life that day. We must all demand justice for Ashli and her family, so on this solemn occasion as we celebrate her life, we renew our call for a fair and nonpartisan investigation into the death of Ashli Babbitt," Trump said in the video.

The DOJ conducted an investigation into Babbitt's death and concluded in April that the unnamed Capitol Police officer who fatally shot her acted in self-defense and defense of other officers and members of Congress.

The officer was formally exonerated in August, according to a Capitol Police department memo obtained by NBC News.

