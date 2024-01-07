VIDEO: Funnel cloud spotted as severe weather hits Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A funnel cloud was spotted in Fort Lauderdale as the National Weather Service (NWS) issued several tornado warnings Saturday evening for South Florida.

Video captured by @yungnavy_ on Twitter shows the funnel cloud whipping up debris.

“Tornado didn’t touch down, just like the Dolphins tomorrow,” the user said.

Footage captured by James Haye shows the funnel cloud in the distance, and what appears ot be an explosion.

“Daddy there’s a tornado,” a kid is heard saying int he background of this video. “There’s a tornado.”

NWS issued a tornado warning for Fort Lauderdale and Sunrise until 6 p.m. on Saturday.

