Video: Furious Lil Tay blasts 'psycho' father for alleged swatting

[Source]

Days after attributing her hiatus to a legal battle against her “abusive absentee father,” Lil Tay on Wednesday accused Christopher Hope of swatting her in an attempt to silence her.

Catch up: Lil Tay, 14, ended her five-year hiatus Saturday with her debut pop single “Sucker 4 Green.” In an Instagram livestream explaining her disappearance, she said Hope started a case with the goal of taking control over her career and money.

Lil Tay accused her father of inappropriate sexual behavior and constant physical abuse alongside his wife, Hanee Hope, whom she described as a “career scammer.” She also alleged that her father and a fake manager conspired to start her now-infamous death hoax to promote a crypto coin.

What now: In an Instagram Story on Wednesday, Lil Tay accused her father of swatting her home. An accompanying clip showed several police officers arriving at her supposed location, apparently asking to see what was going on.

Lil Tay states in the clip:

“You swatted my house you f*cking psycho! My abusive father, Chris Hope, swatted me to prevent me from continuing to expose his racism, misogyny, sexually abusive behavior and domestic violence. You cannot f*cking stop me. You cannot f*cking silence me. This is not just for myself, but for all girls and women.”

What her father has said: It remains to be seen how Hope responds to his daughter's most recent allegations. He previously released a statement to TMZ to deny responsibility for the death hoax.

“Everything stated is 100% false, and I trust that this should be obvious to anyone who knows me or the long history of absurd and untrue statements made by the various people who have controlled the Instagram account,” he said.

