Video-gaming dad who squeezed crying baby’s head ‘extra hard’ pleads guilty to murder

Amy Renee Leiker
A Wichita father who squeezed his crying 2-month-old son’s head “extra hard” because he was “angry and frustrated” then walked away from the infant to play video games has pleaded guilty to murdering the baby.

Marlin D. Williams Jr., 25, will be sentenced March 11 on a reduced charge of second-degree murder and three counts of aggravated battery, Sedgwick County District Court records show. Prosecutors intend to ask Judge Bruce Brown to send Williams to prison for more than 26 years, although the defense can request a sentence of around 24, according to his plea agreement.

Williams pleaded guilty on Jan. 31. Originally, he was charged with aggravated battery and first-degree felony murder.

Wichita police arrested Williams after doctors determined his infant son, Marrell, had suffered massive head injuries including two skull fractures, a brain bleed and skull displacement, while in his father’s care on Jan. 10, 2020. In a police interview, Williams admitted to squeezing the baby’s head between his arms and chest and repeatedly screaming “shut up” because the boy started crying after Williams tripped and fell on him, according to his arrest affidavit.

After silencing the baby, Williams told police he played NBA 2K20 on his XBox for 10 or 20 minutes before checking on him. A friend eventually told Williams to call 911.

In the police interview, Williams also admitted to squeezing Marrell’s head on another occasion and to yanking on the baby’s twin sister so hard that her leg broke, the affidavit says.

Williams was home alone with the twins and his other two young children, ages 1 and 2, when Marrell was fatally injured on Jan. 10, 2020. The baby died in the hospital six days later.

