VIDEO: Georgia deputy hits driver during traffic stop; Camden County NAACP calls for accountability

A local branch of the NAACP is calling for a Camden County deputy to be removed for how she treated a driver.

The NAACP of Camden County posted dash cam video of the incident to its Facebook page.

The deputy can be seen in the video trying to pull the driver out of her truck. She then swings her fist.

A few seconds later, the driver is pulled to the ground. It takes about a minute to get her handcuffed.

The woman is then repeatedly hit in the face and pulled by her hair.

Action News Jax has also obtained body cam video from the traffic stop, which can be seen above.

The NAACP of Camden County released the following statement on its Facebook page:

“Inexcusable. Once again, a disturbing incident has come to light involving a routine traffic stop escalating into violence at the hands of Camden County Sheriff’s Office. CCSO Dep. C. Newman’s Employee Warning Report from CCSO speaks for itself, stating that: ‘After watching dash camera video and body worn camera of Deputy C. Newman it was determined that she was in violation of the use of force policy in accordance with the Camden County’s Sheriff’s Office. Once the driver of the vehicle was placed in handcuffs, deputy Newman struck the female driver in the face twice. Deputy Newman then grabbed the female driver by the hair and rammed her head into the front push bumper of her patrol car while she posed no immediate threat.’ The driver, Charis Faria, had been pulled over by Dep. Newman for not coming to a complete stop at a stop sign. The incident took place on January 16, 2022. While NAACP Camden County Branch is working to establish and maintain constructive relationships with local law enforcement, we will also call for accountability in these agencies when citizens are abused or harmed. Officer misconduct should not be tolerated by any police department. Once again, we call for CCSO Dep. Newman to be immediately removed from duty and thoroughly investigated for a pattern of excessive force and brutality.”

