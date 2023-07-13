New video gives up-close look at suspected Everett mail thief

A new video gives an up-close look at a suspected mail thief in Everett.

Everett police say the man allegedly stole more than 10 pieces of mail from a group of mailboxes in the 300 block of Bedrock Drive on Sunday.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man with a well-trimmed mustache and goatee. He was wearing a t-shirt with “Tupac” written on the front, a gold or silver chain around his neck, and Ken Griffey Jr. Nike shoes.

Police told us he took off in a small four-door car, likely silver in color, with a small dent on the front driver’s side. It’s also missing a driver-side rear door handle and possibly has a scuff mark on the front of the rear driver-side wheel well.

If you know anything about this call the Everett Police Department TIP LINE at (425) 257-8450 or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS.