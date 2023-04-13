Video of ‘gross’ game at a WA state school goes viral. District is investigating

The Kennewick School District is investigating a viral video making its rounds on social media showing students and teachers participating in a contest to lick whipped cream from a window.

The assembly took place at Desert Hills Middle School before spring break, the district says.

“This activity does not reflect the high standards we hold for our staff members as outlined in district policy,” Superintendent Traci Pierce said Wednesday in a letter to families. “The content of a video being shared on social media is highly concerning, and the situation is currently being investigated by the district.”

Copies of the video, which appear to have been taken by a student, have generated tens of thousands of views on Facebook since they were first posted this week.

One post showed more than 3,000 views and 95 comments in 16 hours.

“I don’t care what fundraiser this was for. You could have done ANY THING besides this. There should be zero reason for teachers/adults to be interacting with students/children like this,” said a post on the Wake Up WA State Facebook page.

Staff members and students can be seen in the video racing up to a clear divider and licking up whipped cream face to face on opposite sides, with laughter and shouts coming from the crowd.

Some staff members can be seen taking photos or videos with their phones.

“I’m gonna throw up,” one student said in the background of the video, among the vocal spectators.

“It looks so gross. It looks so weird. Who thought this was a good idea?” another student chimed in.