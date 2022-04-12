VIDEO: Gunman fires round into Brooklyn apartment door, terrifying 2 men inside

A masked gunman fired a bullet through the door of a Brooklyn apartment, terrifying two men inside, a harrowing video released by police shows.

The gunman, accompanied by two other men, entered the Williamsburg apartment building near the corner of South Third and Havemeyer Sts. just after 12:15 a.m. Monday, cops said.

The three men were recorded coming into the building, but only one of them, a man in a ski mask and a black Adidas sweatshirt with white strips running down the sleeves, ascended to the fourth floor landing where he knocked on the victims’ door, cops said.

After a moment, the man pulls a handgun out of a black plastic bag and fires a round into the door .

The bullet traveled through the door and struck a couch inside the apartment. The two men inside, ages 23 and 18, were not injured.

The suspect ran off. No arrests have been made. It was not immediately clear why the apartment was targeted.

Cops on Tuesday released surveillance images of the gunman in the hopes someone recognizes him. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.