VIDEO: Gunman opens fire in broad daylight on Brooklyn street

Shocking video shows a gunman stepping out onto the stoop of a Crown Heights home and then opening fire, seemingly indiscriminately, in both directions.

With the sun still out and neighbors milling about on the block near Prospect Pl. and Ralph Ave., the man comes out of the front door onto the landing of the midblock apartment building and blasts off several rounds then turns in the opposite direction and squeezes off a few more.

It’s unclear from the angle of the recording who the targets are.

After shooting, the man turns to re-enter the building, but the front door appears to be locked, so he runs away, the video shows.

No one was struck by the shooter, but the recording shows two men who don’t appear to be the target of the shooting duck behind a car. A man enjoying the mild weather on his stoop across the street gets up and runs to his front door.

Police recovered six shell casings.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.