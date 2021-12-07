VIDEO: Gunman opens fire outside Harlem deli, wounding four victims

Dramatic video shows a gunman opening fire outside a Harlem deli, wounding four young men.

The victims, including an innocent bystander, are recovering, the NYPD said. Police said it’s not clear why the suspect, who is still being sought, started shooting.

The incident happened the night of Nov. 15 outside the 141 Grocery Inc. deli at W. 141st. St. and Lenox Ave.

Video shows the shooter, who had a black hoodie obscuring his face, approaching on foot and blasting the group of young men gathered at the entrance of the deli. The victims scramble for their lives, some crawling into the bodega, others running away.

The gunman then tucked the firearm into his hoodie pocket and ran off.

“There were like 10 shots,” said a store worker who asked his name not be printed. “Some of the guys who were hit came running into the store. One was lying outside. I hit the floor because this isn’t bulletproof glass. When I got up there was blood all over the floor.”

Three of the victims, a 23-year-old man shot in the right leg, a 20-year-old man also shot in the right leg and a 21-year-old man shot in the buttocks, hopped into a white Nissan Maxima and drove to W. 139th St. and Adam Clayton Powell Blvd., where they flagged down police, cop sources said. The trio was uncooperative once they arrived at Harlem Hospital, police said.

Police said that one victim, a 22-year-old man shot in the arm, was an innocent bystander and not connected to the other victims.

Anyone with information about the gunman is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.