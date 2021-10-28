VIDEO: Gunman opens fire at Queens gas station, wounding three men running for their lives

Cops released video Thursday showing gunman opening fire at a Queens gas station, wounding three men as they ran for their lives.

An argument broke out outside the Mobil station on Beach Channel Drive near Beach 38th St. in the Rockaways about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, cops said.

The gunman whipped out his weapon and started firing.

The victims, a 32-year-old man struck in the groin and both feet, 35-year-old man shot in the chest and a 36-year-old man blasted in the left shin, were all taken to local hospitals in stable condition, officials said.

Cops are hoping somebody recognizes the shooter, who remains on the loose, from the video.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.