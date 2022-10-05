VIDEO: Gunman robs Brooklyn bodega in broad daylight

A gunman held up a Brooklyn store worker at gunpoint in broad daylight, after first pretending to make a purchase, video released by police shows.

The robbery happened 1 p.m. on Sept. 23 at the Royal Cloudz Convenience store on Church Ave. near E. 28th St. in East Flatbush, police said.

The 27-year-old worker handed over $1,380 cash and the suspect ran off and is being sought.

The gunman, who is Black and, police believe, about 18 years old, entered the store wearing a blue surgical mask and a blue and white hooded sweatshirt.

He is seen on video placing on the counter what appears to be a scratch off game card, then pulling a black revolver.

“Give me all your money,” police quoted him as saying, at which point the frightened worker steps back. He tossed onto the counter a snack he had been holding as the gunman fiddled with the weapon.

Anyone with information about the gunman is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.