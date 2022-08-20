VIDEO: Gunmen open fire on Bronx street, shooting bystander in arm

Two not-so-sharpshooters were caught on video spraying bullets indiscriminately on a Bronx street and striking an innocent man in the arm, police said.

The aim-challenged duo was hanging out with a group on E. 165th St. and Washington Ave. at about 12:20 a.m. Friday, when they pulled out their guns and started shooting across the street, video shows.

Instead of hitting their target, they hit a 47-year-old man in the arm as he walked with his 53-year-old wife, cops said. They also shot up three parked cars, police said.

The group ran north on Washington Ave., and medics took the victim to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

Police on Saturday released photos and video of the gunmen, along with photos of several others present wanted for questioning.

Cops are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.