Video with guns sent to James Workman Middle School students; man and 12-year-old detained

Cathedral City police ordered a lockdown at Rio Vista Elementary School and responded to a threat at James Workman Middle School on Wednesday morning, and later detained a 39-year-old man and a 12-year-old in relation to the threat.

According to the Cathedral City Police Department, patrol officers went to James Workman Middle School around 9 a.m. on Wednesday regarding a report of a student who had sent a threatening video to other students; in the video, he displayed two handguns.

After interviewing school officials, Cathedral City police detectives determined the boy in the video was a 12-year-old who was not at school.

Detectives were granted a search warrant to search the juvenile's residence in the 67-700 block of Verona Road.

Because the residence is near Rio Vista Elementary School, police requested that the school go on lockdown as a safety precaution.

The first day of school at Rio Vista Elementary School in Cathedral City, Calif., August 10, 2022.

Rio Vista Elementary remained on lockdown for about 20 minutes, from 11:25 a.m. to around 11:46 a.m.

During that time, police detained the boy at his home along with Roman Rodriguez, 39. The police also located three firearms, including the ones depicted in the video that prompted the investigation.

Police said these items were recovered from a residence on Verona Road as they investigated the video of the boy with guns.

The 12-year-old was taken into custody for criminal threats and transferred to the Indio Juvenile Hall.

Rodriguez was arrested for child endangerment, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of an illegal rifle, and possession of unregistered firearms. He was taken to the Riverside County Jail in Indio.

It was not immediately clear whether Rodriguez and the boy are related.

