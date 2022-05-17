VIDEO: Hatemonger shoots BB gun at synagogue and Orthodox passerby in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

A hatemonger drove down a Brooklyn street and fired a BB gun at a synagogue, smashing a window, then at a Orthodox Jewish man walking down the street, police said Wednesday.

The 18-year-old victim, struck in the neck, did not require medical attention.

The suspect in the latest anti-Semitic hate crime drove off in a black Ford Explorer, a parking ticket under its windshield wipers, and is being sought.

The caught-on-camera incident happened about 2:50 p.m. Monday on Spencer St. near Park Ave. in Williamsburg.

The shooter, driving south on Spencer St., shattered the synagogue’s window, then continued driving, firing at a man walking on the sidewalk without saying a word.

The victim can be seen on video flinching after being struck.

As of May 1, there were 102 anti-Semitic attacks in the city this year involving property damage or Jewish victims. That’s more than double the 50 reported in the first four months of 2021.