Video: Hazy sun (9-26-23)
Tyler has more.
Jalen Milroe started the first two games of the season for the Crimson Tide.
Mario Cristobal is hoping to turn the tide in his second season as the head coach at Miami, and he’s off to an excellent start.
“My life is a lot different than it was three years ago," says Cameron.
Former teen star, shattered by public and tabloid treatment, hopes harsh reality show experience heals her and makes her stronger.
We're looking at a loaded slate Saturday. Which games are worth a bet?
Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson and Tyler Buchner have all seen significant action at quarterback for Alabama this season. Milroe has "played the best," per Nick Saban.
No. 10 Alabama got back in the win column on Saturday, but it wasn’t pretty. It wasn’t pretty at all.
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continue this weekend as the series returns to one of its most exciting tracks, Kansas Speedway, for the second race of the Round of 16.
Jalen Milroe has reportedly beaten out Tyler Buchner, Dylan Lonergan and Ty Simpson for the starting QB job.
Nebraska turned the ball over four times.
Struggling with who to drop for your waiver adds? Jennifer Eakins has some names to consider cutting ahead of Week 4.
"This genuinely is making me want to cry ... There was so much misinformation back then."
"AI kinda rude tho..."
Day called out Holtz after Ohio State's dramatic win over Notre Dame on Saturday.
"On my first day of prison, the officer was like, 'Raise your hand if anybody has contacts in their eyes.'" The post Formerly incarcerated women on TikTok reveal they weren’t allowed to wear contact lenses in prison appeared first on In The Know.
Feeling protective, Sigler reacts to claims that "RHONJ" guest slept with "Sopranos" star Gandolfini.
It's true: "The Suite Life on Deck" is actually real. The post College students are sharing their dorm tours while studying at sea and people are shocked: ‘It’s giving suite life on deck’ appeared first on In The Know.
More women are being open about their breast reduction surgeries on TikTok and it's starting conversations in the comments for curious users.
Taken in the wider context of league history, suffering a defeat like that should concern everyone in the Broncos organization, from Payton and the locker room to the front office and ownership.