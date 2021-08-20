VIDEO: Here's what US troops saw when thousands of Afghans flooded the airport in Kabul desperately looking for a way out

US soldiers stand guard behind barbed wire as Afghans sit on a roadside near the military part of the airport in Kabul on August 20, 2021, hoping to flee from the country after the Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images

A video reportedly taken by a US soldier captures more of the chaos at the Kabul airport earlier this week.

The video follows others that showed Afghans clinging to US airlift planes in desperation.

Evacuation flights have been continuously carrying people out of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

A video reportedly filmed by a US service member has surfaced online and offers another view of the chaos that unfolded at the airport in Kabul earlier this week as thousands of Afghans poured onto the tarmac and swarmed American airlift planes.

The footage, which was posted to a combat footage site started by a former Canadian service member and first reported by Task & Purpose, offers another perspective of the chaos at the airport, which the Pentagon says is now under control.

The video was reportedly taken by a turret gunner in a mine-resistant ambush protected (MRAP) vehicle. The turret and a firearm are visible in the video.

In the footage, AH-64 Apache helicopters can be seen flying low over the runway ahead of a C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft to clear it of civilians. Such actions were captured in other videos from the disastrous situation at the airport.

On Monday, a video emerged of Afghans running alongside and clinging to US Air Force C-17 airlift planes as they were trying to take off from Hamid Karzai International Airport as the Taliban offensive that swept the nation reached Kabul.

There were also a number of horrific videos of people falling to their deaths from airborne US planes. A teenager and member of Afghanistan's youth national soccer team was one of several people who died after falling from a US aircraft, CNN reported.

There were some other fatalities reported as well. For instance, the body of a deceased Afghan was found in the landing gear of a plane that departed from Kabul on Monday. The US Air Force is investigating.

"The first days when you saw chaos on the ground, it was very challenging," Brig. Gen. Peter Huntley, director of Marine Corps operations, said Thursday, according to Task & Purpose.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, US Army Maj. Gen. William "Hank" Taylor, the Joint Staff deputy director for regional operations, said that there were approximately 5,200 troops on the ground at the airport in Kabul supporting ongoing evacuation operations.

The general also said that F/A-18 Super Hornets from the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan are flying armed missions over the Afghan capital to ensure security during the evacuations.

"We maintain a watchful eye and are continuously conducting in-depth assessments to protect the safety of Americans," he told reporters. "We will use all of the tools in our arsenal to achieve this goal."

