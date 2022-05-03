Video Highlights – Cyberattacks, M&A and Going Public: Join ZeroFox CEO, CFO in Fireside Chat

IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a webinar with the CEO and CFO of ZeroFox, Inc. and the CEO of L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: LNFA) to discuss external cybersecurity software and going public. The live event featured ZeroFox Founder and CEO James C. Foster, CFO Tim Bender, and L&F Acquisition Corp. CEO Adam Gerchen, joined by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks in a moderated video session lasting approximately 60 minutes and including a Q&A with the audience.

Watch the two highlight videos below (or click the link underneath to see the entire event):

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL 1-HOUR REPLAY

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox, Inc., an enterprise software-as-a-service (Saas) leader in external cybersecurity, and L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: LNFA), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses, today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination that will result in ZeroFox becoming a publicly traded company with an expected equity value of approximately $1.4 billion, assuming no redemptions. As part of the transaction, ZeroFox will acquire IDX, a leading digital privacy protection and data breach response services company, resulting in the creation of a cybersecurity provider addressing the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks for its customers. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be renamed ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. and expects to be listed under the ticker symbol “ZFOX”.

ZeroFox provides enterprises external threat intelligence and protection to disrupt threats to brands, people, assets and data across the public attack surface in one, comprehensive platform. With complete global coverage across the surface, deep and dark web and an artificial intelligence-based analysis engine, the ZeroFox Platform identifies and remediates targeted phishing attacks, credential compromise, data exfiltration, brand hijacking, executive and location threats and more. The patented ZeroFox Platform technology processes and protects millions of posts, messages and accounts daily across the social and digital landscape, spanning LinkedIn, Facebook, Slack, Instagram, Pastebin, YouTube, mobile app stores, domains, cloud-based email and more. Visit www.zerofox.com for more information.

Mssrs. Foster, Bender and Gerchen discussed:

Why L&F selected ZeroFox

Why ZeroFox opted to become public via SPAC and why L&F was the right partner for ZeroFox

What is external cyber security and why is it important now?

Examples of how ZeroFox works with its clients

What does the market opportunity look like for external cyber security in the future?

